This wasn't the firing that New York Jets fans have been wanting for a very long time, but it was what the Jets thought was a better idea.

The Jets on Monday morning fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, after late penalties and a last-minute touchdown by the Las Vegas Raiders cost New York what could have been the team's first win of the season. The 31-28 home loss pushed the Jets' record to 0-12 this season.

Assistant head coach Frank Bush will be named the interim defensive coordinator.

Williams was hired by the Jets in 2019, after the Cleveland Browns chose offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens over Williams as their next head coach. While the offense struggled in 2019, Williams turned the New York Jets into a top-10 defense and one of the most underrated defenses in the NFL that season.

In the 2020 season, it seemed likely again that the defense would be the only aspect of the Jets giving them a chance to win at least one game due to the lack of productivity by head coach Adam Gase and his offense.

The defense was not what it was in 2019 due to several key players being moved to other teams. Before the season, star safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seahawks. During the season, standout linebacker Avery Williamson was traded to the Steelers.

Play call on Sunday may have cost Jets DC Williams

Nonetheless, Williams' play calling on the last drive against the Raiders appears to have cost him his job, as the Jets' offense was able to keep a lead before the game-winning touchdown thrown by Raiders' Derek Carr to rookie receiver Henry Ruggs.

Is this the only firing the Jets will have? Most likely not, but if Gase is kept through the 2021 season, Jets fans could be miserable for the rest of their lives.

After all, they are slated to have the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and considering the lack of confidence they have in up and coming quarterback Sam Darnold, they have a chance to draft potential Heisman Trophy winner Trevor Lawrence with the pick. The Clemson quarterback is projected as the best prospect in the draft class.

The question now stands: When will Gase be fired?