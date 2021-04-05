NFL: That wasn't actually Bruce Campbell in viral fight video, per reports

A viral video of a Walmart fight is making the rounds through social media, and a person who shared it claims one of the men involved is ex-NFL offensive lineman Bruce Campbell. But it's not actually him, according to multiple reports.

The video shows two men fighting in a Walmart after an argument. Twitter user "Raider Albert" shared it, posting that former Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders lineman Bruce Campbell was "involved in" the fight and "was taken to hospital with a broken jaw."

But Ted Nguyen, NFL writer for The Athletic, tweeted Monday that it wasn't Campbell in the video. Nguyen has followed and covered the Raiders throughout his sports writing career.

According to Nguyen, "Raider Albert" wasn't being serious in claiming it was Campbell in the video. His account is used as a troll account, which is satitrical and can't be taken seriously.

"This tweet from a troll account which was joking started this whole thing," Nguyen tweeted. "If you look at the original video which he quote tweeted, there’s no reference to Bruce."

This tweet from a troll account which was joking started this whole thing. If you look at the original video which he quote tweeted, there’s no reference to Bruce. https://t.co/kyavh0vlUE — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 5, 2021

Nguyen went on to give further evidence, comparing Campbell's physical appearance to that of the man in the video.

"Bruce had both arms tatted. The guy in the video has no tats," Nguyen tweeted.

The New York Post also reported Monday that the man in the video wasn't Campbell, citing Nguyen.

Bruce Campbell had a four-year NFL career

Carolina Panthers v Washington Redskins

The real Bruce Campbell didn't produce the kind of drama that was shown in the video during his NFL career.

The son of former Providence College basketball player "Soup" Campbell, Bruce Campbell played college football at the University of Maryland before the Raiders drafted him with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Campbell stayed with the Raiders for just two years, never starting a game for the team. He joined the Carolina Panthers via trade in 2012 before being waived a year later.

This is what Bruce Campbell looks and sounds like... not even remotely the same guy lol pic.twitter.com/KhNKCPTrAf — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 5, 2021

The then-Washington Redskins tried to sign Campbell in 2014, but he failed a physical. He then spent just a few weeks with the New York Jets before being cut.

After his NFL career ended, Campbell played a few seasons in the Canadian Football League, spending time with both the Toronta Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders. His football career effectively ended when Saskatchewan released him in 2018.