NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Full schedule of weeks off for all 32 teams

The first month of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and there will be bye weeks moving forward. Each team will have one bye week between now and the end of the season.Let's examine the full schedule of weeks off for every team.Full schedule of bye weeks for the 2025 seasonHere's the complete schedule of bye weeks this campaign.Week 5Atlanta FalconsChicago BearsGreen Bay PackersPittsburgh SteelersWeek 6Houston TexansMinnesota VikingsWeek 7Baltimore RavensBuffalo BillsWeek 8Arizona CardinalsDetroit LionsJacksonville JaguarsLas Vegas RaidersLA RamsSeattle SeahawksWeek 9Cleveland BrownsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesTampa Bay BuccaneersWeek 10Cincinnati BengalsDallas CowboysKansas City ChiefsTennessee TitansWeek 11Indianapolis ColtsNew Orleans SaintsWeek 12Denver BroncosLA ChargersMiami DolphinsWashington CommandersWeek 13NoneWeek 14Carolina PanthersNew England PatriotsNew York GiantsSan Francisco 49ersHow have the Week 5 bye week teams performed?The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their bye week in Week 5. They have had unique starts to the 2025 season.The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2. They started the campaign with a loss to divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta recovered and won over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, before suffering a shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The team defeated the Washington Commanders 34-27 last Sunday.The Chicago Bears lost their first two games of the season. They were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings and Ben Johnson's old team, the Detroit Lions. However, they've since posted consecutive wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.The Green Bay Packers started the campaign with two impressive wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. However, they lost in Week 3 to the Cleveland Browns before tying with the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The Packers are 2-1-1 entering the bye week.The Pittsburgh Steelers are the cream of the crop in the Week 5 bye teams. The Aaron Rodgers-led team is 3-1. The Steelers recorded wins over the New York Jets, New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Their only defeat was against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.