NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Full schedule of weeks off for all 32 teams

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 01, 2025 16:20 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty
NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Full schedule of weeks off for all 32 teams (image credit: getty)

The first month of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and there will be bye weeks moving forward. Each team will have one bye week between now and the end of the season.

Let's examine the full schedule of weeks off for every team.

Full schedule of bye weeks for the 2025 season

Here's the complete schedule of bye weeks this campaign.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 5

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6

  • Houston Texans
  • Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills

Week 8

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • LA Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks

Week 9

  • Cleveland Browns
  • New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Tennessee Titans

Week 11

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New Orleans Saints

Week 12

  • Denver Broncos
  • LA Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Washington Commanders
Week 13

  • None

Week 14

  • Carolina Panthers
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Giants
  • San Francisco 49ers
How have the Week 5 bye week teams performed?

The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their bye week in Week 5. They have had unique starts to the 2025 season.

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2. They started the campaign with a loss to divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta recovered and won over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, before suffering a shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The team defeated the Washington Commanders 34-27 last Sunday.

The Chicago Bears lost their first two games of the season. They were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings and Ben Johnson's old team, the Detroit Lions. However, they've since posted consecutive wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Green Bay Packers started the campaign with two impressive wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. However, they lost in Week 3 to the Cleveland Browns before tying with the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The Packers are 2-1-1 entering the bye week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the cream of the crop in the Week 5 bye teams. The Aaron Rodgers-led team is 3-1. The Steelers recorded wins over the New York Jets, New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Their only defeat was against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
