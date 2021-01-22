NFL championship games odds, picks and predictions

2021 NFL Conference Championship games are ready to kick off this Sunday. With the final four NFL teams strapped up and ready for battle it looks to be a great day of football. On Sunday all four teams have a good chance at making it to the Super Bowl on February 7th.

Green Bay Packers will kick off the NFL Conference Championship games by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the first meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the NFL Playoffs. It will also be Tom Brady's first NFC Championship game of his career.

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will close out the NFL Conference Championship games at Arrowhead Stadium. It looks like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be starting at quarterback. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are looking to make their first NFL Super Bowl appearance in 20 plus years.

The two games on Sunday may be the most competitive games we have seen during the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

NFL Conference Championships Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers are (-3) point favorites at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City Chiefs are also (-3) point favorites against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

NFL Conference Championship Games Picks

-- Tom Brady will look to make it to his 10th NFL Super Bowl and his first NFC Championship.

Advertisement

-- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to make it to back-to-back Super Bowls and back-to-back AFC Championships.

-- Aaron Rodgers is trying to add another accomplishment to his MVP season by defeating the Buccaneers and heading to the Super Bowl.

-- Buffalo Bills are looking to make a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 plus years, and looking for their first AFC Championship in 20 plus years as well.

NFL Conference Championship Games Key Notes

Advertisement

Tom Brady is making his first appearance in the NFC Championship game at 43 years of age and Tampa Bays first Super Bowl appearance in 18 years

Patrick Mahomes has cleared all the important tests in the NFL's concussion protocol and will be the starter for Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers has done everything that needs to be done to be the NFL MVP for the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Beating the Buccaneers would add another reason why he deserves the award.

Buffalo Bills are having a record setting season and are on a great win streak. They were labeled as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs and can prove that on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will be meeting the number one offense in the NFL on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs need to limit the hits that Patrick Mahomes takes on Sunday because without him they will not make the Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers will look to avenge their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have struggling run games and we could see a shootout at Arrowhead on Sunday night.

Both the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers use their running games to set up their passing offense. Look for both teams to establish a running game early.

One thing is for sure both the AFC and NFC Championship Games will be exciting and full of touchdowns.

"It's about the next game & moving on."



Coach LaFleur has the #Packers focused on going 1-0 every week.@tae15adams | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/IqMdMZKnMy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021

NFL Conference Championship Games Key Injuries

NFC Championship Game Key Injuries

Green Bay Packers Key Injuries:

WR: Allen Lazard, Questionable (wrist/back)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Questionable (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries:

WR: Antonio Brown, Questionable (knee)

WR: Mike Evans, Questionable (knee)

WR: Chris Godwin, Questionable (hip/quad)

RB: Ronald Jones II, Questionable (finger/calf)

AFC Championship Game Key Injuries

Buffalo Bills Key Injuries:

RB: Zack Moss, Injured Reserve (ankle)

DT: Quinton Jefferson, Questionable

DT: Vernon Butler, Questionable (quad)

WR: Stefon Diggs, Questionable (oblique)

WR: Gabriel Davis, Questionable (ankle)

Kansas City Chiefs Key Injuries:

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Questionable (concussion)

WR: Sammy Watkins, Questionable (calf)

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Questionable (ankle/hip)

CB: Rashad Fenton, Questionable

LB: Willie Gay, Questionable

NFL Conference Championship Games Prediction

NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Packers 28

Money Line: Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+155)

Against the Spread: Packers (11-6), Buccaneers (10-8)

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Bills 45, Chiefs 42

Money Line: Chiefs (-160), Bills (+140)

Against the Spread: Chiefs (7-10), Bills (12-6)