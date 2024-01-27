NFL Championship Sunday QB & RB DFS Matchups: Isiah Pacheco, Christian McCaffrey and more 

One of the most difficult parts of playing daily fantasy during the NFL Playoffs is the time it takes to research matchup trends. My goal over the next few weeks is to reduce the amount of homework readers need to make smart lineup choices.

Over the course of two articles each week, I will provide a few matchup nuggets for each team at each of the key fantasy positions for each team left in the playoffs. Each selection will be written from a defensive perspective. In other words, look for the Chiefs' section for a trend working for or against Lamar Jackson this week.

NFL Championship Sunday DFS Notes: Ravens (vs. KC)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

QB - Matthew Stafford is the only quarterback who has thrown for more than one touchdown against this defense since Week 8. (In that time, Baltimore has faced the likes of Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and C.J. Stroud.) No quarterback has thrown for 300 yards against the Ravens this year. (Lawrence was the last quarterback to accomplish that feat - back in Week 12 of the 2022 season.)

RB - Baltimore has allowed an individual 100-yard rusher in three of its last four games and six times overall this season. Eight running backs have run for at least 78 yards. However, the Ravens surrendered a league-low six rushing scores. Including the postseason, they are tied with the Bucs for the fewest total TDs allowed to the position with eight.

If you need help finalizing a DFS lineup for Sunday, be sure to fire up our NFL Lineup Optimizer.

NFL Championship Sunday DFS Notes: Chiefs (@ BAL)

QB - Kansas City has yet to allow a 300-yard passer all season. Beginning with their Week 14 meeting with the Bills, the Chiefs are giving up an average of 168.4 yards passing over the last seven contests. None of their opponents over that time has thrown for more than 235 yards. Five of their last six foes have failed to top 200. Along with Baltimore and Cleveland, Kansas City was the only other defense to allow less than five net yards per pass attempt during the regular season.

RB - The Chiefs finished the regular season in a tie for the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns allowed with 10. Running backs scored only six of those TDs. However, four running backs have topped 100 total yards against Kansas City in the team's 10 post-bye games. The Chiefs did not give up 100 total yards to any running back through the first nine weeks of the season.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

NFL Championship Sunday DFS Notes: 49ers (vs. DET)

QB – Joe Burrow (Week 8) is the only quarterback to throw for more than two touchdowns against San Francisco this season. The 49ers have also recorded two interceptions in each of their last three home contests, including last week’s Divisional Round victory over Green Bay. San Francisco remains the only defense to post a sub-1 TD-to-interception ratio (22:24).

RB – Last week, Aaron Jones became the first running back since Jonathan Taylor (Week 7, 2021) to rush for at least 100 yards against San Francisco over the last four seasons. Kyren Williams (Week 2) and Joe Mixon (Week 8) are the only other backs to exceed 100 total yards in a game versus the 49ers this season.

NFL Championship Sunday DFS Notes: Lions (@ SF)

QB - Detroit has surrendered at least 319 yards passing - and an average of 346.2 - over its last five contests. (By contrast, the Lions yielded 300 yards passing three times over their first 14 games.) Detroit has also allowed at least two touchdown passes in those games. For the season, 14 quarterbacks have accounted for at least two scores against Detroit.

RB - No running back rushed for more than 69 yards versus Detroit all season. Only three have topped 100 total yards. The Lions also yielded only 59 catches to running backs during the regular season - the second-lowest total in the league - but they have given up 11 through two playoff contests. Detroit gave up its first receiving score to a running back of the season last week to Rachaad White.