NFL Coaching Rumors Tracker: Every name linked with Cowboys, Saints, Jets, Bears, Jaguars and Raiders

The NFL head coach carousel has already begun for the 2025 offseason. The New England Patriots were the first team to fill their vacancy, hiring Mike Vrabel, a former player and coach for the team.

This leaves six teams with a current opening for the position, and while all of them have reportedly been conducting extensive searches, here's where they currently stand.

NFL Head Coach candidates tracker

HC Tracker 2025

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy during the 2025 NFL offseason. Here's who they are rumored to be interested in as a replacement.

Deion Sanders - Spoke with Jerry Jones

Kellen Moore - Interviewed

Robert Saleh - Interviewed

Leslie Frazier - Interviewed

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen during the 2024 NFL season and replaced him with interim head coach Darren Rizzi. Here's who has been involved in their search for a full-time hiring.

Anthony Weaver - Second interview scheduled

Mike Kafka - Second interview scheduled

Aaron Glenn - Interviewed

Kellen Moore - Interviewed

Joe Brady - Interviewed

Darren Rizzi - Interviewed

Kliff Kingsbury - Requested an interview

#3 - New York Jets

The New York Jets fired Robert Saleh early in the 2024 season and named Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach. They have already moved on from Ulbrich, so here's who has been connected to their head coach opening.

Mike Vrabel - Interviewed, but since hired by New England Patriots

Ron Rivera - Interviewed

Rex Ryan - Interviewed

Mike Locksley - Interviewed

Darren Rizzi - Interviewed

Jeff Halfley - Interviewed

Arthur Smith - Interviewed

Bobby Slowik - Interviewed

Aaron Glenn - Interviewed

Vance Joseph - Interviewed

Matt Nagy - Interviewed

Brian Flores - Interviewed

Josh McCown - Interviewed

Steve Spagnuolo - Requested an interview

Joe Brady - Requested an interview

Brian Griese - Requested an interview

#4 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears fired Matt Eberflus during the 2024 NFL season and promoted Thomas Brown to interim head coach. Here's who has been involved in their full-time search.

Mike Vrabel - Interviewed, but since hired by New England Patriots

Thomas Brown - Interviewed

Ben Johnson - Interviewed

Pete Carroll - Interviewed

Aaron Glenn - Interviewed

Ron Rivera - Interviewed

Joe Brady - Interviewed

Adam Stenavich - Interviewed

Eddie George - Interviewed

Drew Petzing - Interviewed

Brian Flores - Interviewed

Arthur Smith - Interviewed

Mike McCarthy - Interviewed

Todd Monken - Interviewed

Mike Kafka - Interviewed

Kliff Kingsbury - Requested an interview

Matt Campbell - Requested an interview

Anthony Weaver - Requested an interview

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Doug Pederson during the 2025 NFL offseason. Here's who they are looking at to replace him.

Aaron Glenn - Interviewed

Liam Coen - Interviewed

Ben Johnson - Interviewed

Robert Saleh - Interviewed

Kellen Moore - Interviewed

Joe Brady - Interviewed

Todd Monken - Interviewed

Brian Flores - Interviewed

Steve Spagnuolo - Interviewed

Patrick Graham - Requested an interview

#6 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. Here are the options that they have expressed interest in.

Bill Belichick - Reportedly spoke with Tom Brady

Robert Saleh - Interviewed

Pete Carroll - Interviewed

Ben Johnson - Interviewed

Vance Joseph - Interviewed

Ron Rivera - Interviewed

Aaron Glenn - Requested an interview

Todd Monken - Requested an interview

Steve Spagnuolo - Requested an interview

