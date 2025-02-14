NFL Combine 2025: Projecting 5 fastest players from upcoming draft class

The 2025 NFL Combine is set to begin on Feb. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. This four-day event gives all of the upcoming draft prospects an opportunity to show off their skillsets through a series of athletic events.

Ad

One of the most highly-anticipated events each year at the combine is the 40-yard dash, which tests their pure speed. Xavier Worthy set the all-time record last year by completing it in 4.21 seconds and significantly improved his draft stock by doing so.

Here are five players who could challenge his time as they are projected to be among the fastest players this year, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fastest projected players at 2025 NFL Combine

NFL Combine

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5 - Gentry Williams, CB, Oklahoma Sooners

Ad

Trending

Gentry Williams is currently projected to go in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but an impressive run in the 40-yard dash could improve stock. He is expected to be one of the fastest corenerbacks this year, which is a valubale trait when trying to cover the speedy wide receivers in the NFL.

#4 - Chris Tyree, WR, Virginia Cavaliers

Chris Tyree is a former running back who converted to a wide receiver. This positional change should help his draft stock, considering his relatively smaller projected frame at just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. His speed is expected to be his biggest weapon and most NFL teams desire this trait for their receivers.

Ad

#3 - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Isaiah Bond is one of the most intriguing wide receivers ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine. He is currently ranked among the top 10 players at his position, but like his former Texas Longhorns teammate Xavier Worthy from last year, his elite speed could result in him being selected higher than his current projections.

The Kansas City Chiefs even traded up to grab Worthy in last year's draft.

Ad

#2 - Rayshon Luke, RB, Arizona Wildcats

Rayshon Luke may be a bit too small to succeed as a running back in the NFL, as his size projections currently sit around 5-9 and 172 pounds. His blazing speed could still be enough to put him on the radar during the 2025 NFL Combine.

His projected 40-yard dash time is the fastest in the position, so he may find a home on special teams or as a situational player.

Ad

#1 - Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor Bears

Monaray Baldwin currently has the fastest projected 40-yard dash time for the upcoming 2025 NFL Combine at 4.24 seconds, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

He has a similarly small frame as Luke, but playing wide receiver at this size is more realistic than running back. He can significantly imporve his draft stock if he does in fact record the fastest time this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.