NFL Combine cornerbacks 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Quinyon Mitchell

The 2024 NFL Combine has reached Day 2, and it's time for the defensive backs and tight ends to take to the Gridiron. We were privy to some speedy displays on day one, and there's no reason why Day 2 should produce less impressive results.

This article will examine the cornerbacks with the fastest 40-yard dash times in the 2024 NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's look at the cornerbacks blazing the trail.

Top five NFL Combine cornerback 40 times

Here's a look at the top five fastest cornerbacks at the 2024 NFL Combine:

1. Nate Wiggins, Clemson - 4.28

Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins didn't just run the fastest 40-yard dash among cornerbacks; the Atlanta, Georgia native currently owns the quickest dash in the 2024 Combine. Wiggins was a four-star recruit coming into college, and he committed to playing college football for the Clemson Tigers in 2021.

The pacey cornerback had a rocky start to his college football career, as he regularly clashed with his head coach in Year 1. That led him to make just four appearances for the Clemson Tigers in his freshman season. However, it only got better from that point. The Georgia native became a vital component of the Tigers' defense, and he made 23 appearances in his last two years with the program. Wiggins earned first-team All-ACC honors for his efforts.

2. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo - 4.33

For good reason, Quinyon Mitchell is one of the most hyped cornerback prospects in this year's NFL Combine. The Toledo cornerback has a nice blend of size, speed, and skill for the cornerback position.

Mitchell was a trailblazer at Toledo, with the defensive back becoming the first and only semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. Furthermore, Mitchell earned back-to-back All-American honors and was invited to the prestigious Senior Bowl Game in 2024.

3. Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State - 4.34

Decamerion Richardson is one of those players that only get a little hype coming out of college but end up putting their name on the map with a stunning NFL Combine. Richardson ranked first among all cornerbacks in the athleticism department.

Scouts view the Mississippi State University cornerback as a player with outstanding physical features but below-average coverage features. These won't appeal to most NFL sides, but some franchises will be willing to take a chance on the two-year starter due to his athletic gifts.

4. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn - 4.36

Auburn University is known to produce stellar athletic talent each year. Nehemiah Pritchett is that player in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Alabama native enjoyed a four-year collegiate career with Auburn University, becoming a leader on the squad.

Nehemiah Pritchett had a fast 40-yard dash, which shouldn't surprise anyone who watched him at college. His stat line of 93 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions should tally well professionally.

5. Jarrian Jones, Florida State - 4.38

Jarrian Jones started his college football career at Mississippi State University before electing to transfer to Florida State University. That proved to be a masterstroke as he became one of FSU's best players on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones spent four seasons with FSU and got better each passing year. He enters the 2024 NFL Draft as one of his Draft class's fastest and most experienced cornerbacks.