NFL combine defensive lineman 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Chop Robinson

The 2024 NFL combine has begun, and as you'd expect, there have been some phenomenal performances from the defensive linemen. The quarterback-hunting position hasn't disappointed, and some players have done a great job improving their draft stock.

This article will examine the defensive linemen with the fastest 40-yard dash times.

Top five NFL combine defensive lineman 40 times

Here's a look at the top five quickest defensive linemen in the ongoing NFL combine.

#1, Chop Robinson, Penn State, 4.48

Demeioun Robinson, better known as Chop Robinson, is a Penn State defensive end. He started his college football career at Maryland but transferred after just one season. He earned 2023 first-team All-Big Ten honors and hopes his rapid 40-yard time will earn him a favorable spot in the 2024 draft.

#2, Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State, 4.57

Colorado State is known for producing few NFL-ready prospects, but Mohamed Kamara looks like he's one of the ones. Kamara is a stellar defensive end who got better in his collegiate seasons. The speedy edge rusher is the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and a potential steal in this year's draft.

#3, Jared Verse, Florida State, 4.58

Jared Verse started his college football career with the Albany Great Danes, spending three moderately successful years with the program. However, he truly broke out when he transferred to the Florida State Seminoles. Verse is a two-time All-American and one to look out for in this year's draft. His 40-yard dash time shouldn't come as a surprise to people who follow college football.

#4, Xavier Thomas, Clemson Tigers, 4.62

Xavier Thomas was part of the 2018 national championship-winning Clemson Tigers, a defensive end with loads of college football experience. He's also a two-time, third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

#5, Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss, 4.63

Cedric Johnson had a collegiate football career with at least three sacks each season. His speed, athleticism and agility should translate at the highest level.

2024 NFL combine 40-yard dash schedule

Here's a look at the schedule at the ongoing NFL combine:

Thursday: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday: Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday: Offensive linemen