NFL Combine quarterback 40 times: Listing top 3 feat. Kedon Slovis

The 2024 NFL Combine has been a resounding success so far.

We've seen Xavier Worthy break the 40-yard dash record, numerous phenomenal performances from skilled prospects, and some fancy backflips from defensive backs. It's been a fun lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

This article will examine the quarterbacks with the fastest 40-yard dash times at the ongoing Combine. So, without further ado, let's look at the passers tearing up the track at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Top three NFL Combine quarterback times

Here's a look at the top three fastest quarterbacks at the NFL Combine:

3. Austin Reed, Western Kentucky - 4.83

Austin Reed, a draft prospect flying under the radar, made quite the statement at the Combine. Despite not receiving much hype, he showcased his speed in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.83 seconds—placing him third among quarterbacks.

Reed's tenure as the starter at Western Kentucky, following Bailey Zappe's draft by the New England Patriots, adds weight to his potential. However, it's uncertain if he'll follow his teammate to Foxborough Stadium.

2. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame - 4.80

Sam Hartman was the first QB to test himself in the 40-yard dash. The Notre Dame product ran the event with the wide receivers, a bold move on his part.

Hartman had a tipsy-turvy 2023 season with Notre Dame and is projected to be a late-round pick in April's draft.

1. Kedon Slovis, BYU - 4.56

Kedon Slovis started his college football career at USC but took his talents to BYU following an unreal competition with the Trojans. Slovis appeared in eight games and earned a surprise invite to the 2024 NFL Combine.

However, his 4.56 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium didn't come as a shock. Scouts anticipate Slovis to go undrafted in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Invited quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Combine

Here's a list of the quarterbacks that earned invites to this year's Combine:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Caleb Williams, USC

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina