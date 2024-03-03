NFL Combine running back 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Isaac Guerendo

The 2024 NFL Combine has entered its penultimate day, and it's time for the offensive positions to take to the Gridiron. Day 3 belongs to the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running back prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This article will examine the running backs with the quickest 40-yard dash times at the ongoing NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's look at the running backs torching the track.

Top five NFL Combine running back times

Here's a look at the top five fastest running backs at the 2024 NFL Combine:

5) Jaden Shirden, Monmouth - 4.45

Jaden Shirden might have put Monmouth on the map with his stunning 40-yard dash performance at the 2024 NFL Combine. The West Haven native was a big fish in a small pond throughout his college football career, and he'll be looking to prove that he can cut it with the best of them at the pros.

Scouts view Shirden as an outside runner with decent acceleration and an interior runner with impressive vision and processing quickness. Shirden might not have the most appealing stature, but we've seen running backs with slight frames find a role for themselves in the NFL.

4) Keilan Robinson, Texas - 4.42

Keilan Robinson has the physical attributes to find a role on an NFL roster. The Texas running back might not have the playing ability that appeals to the broad audience, but you can't teach his natural athleticism.

Robinson is elite at dodging tacklers in space and finding opportunities as a pass catcher and kick returner. He should be a day 2 of three picks and needs to work on his slight frame to be an elite NFL ball carrier.

3) Trey Benson, Florida State - 4.39

Trey Benson split his college football career playing for two of college football's most prominent programs. Benson spent two years with the Oregon Ducks and later took his talents to the Florida State Seminoles.

Benson's NFL Combine time shouldn't come as a surprise. The Greenville, Mississippi native has always displayed a need for speed on the Gridiron. Benson ended his college career with 1,201 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games. These aren't phenomenal numbers, but his speed is bound to make some NFL franchises curious.

2) Jaylen Wright, Tennessee - 4.38

The Tennessee Volunteers have always been a hot spot for talented offensive playmakers, and Jaylen Wright didn't prove to be an exception. The Southern Durham High School alum committed to play in Tennessee after a stellar high school career.

Wright joined the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of the 2021 college football season. The pacey running back got a more significant role on the offense with each passing year. He had arguably the best year of his career in the just concluded college football season, finishing with a stat line of 137 rush attempts for 1,013 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 12 appearances.

1) Isaac Guerendo, Louisville - 4.33

The title of fastest running back at this year's Combine goes to Louisville's Isaac Guerendo. The three-level back spent his first four years playing for the Wisconsin Badgers.

However, before his final year of college football eligibility, Guerendo used his talents to play for the Louisville Cardinals. The Clayton, Indiana native made the right move, as he finished the 2023 college football season with a stat line of 810 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 132 rush attempts.