NFL Combine Safety 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The 2024 NFL Combine has reached its second day, and it's time for the tight ends and defensive backs to showcase their abilities. We saw some phenomenal sprints on Day 1, and Day 2 is shaping up to be just as impressive.

This article will examine the safeties with the quickest 40-yard dash times at the ongoing NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's look at the safeties setting the standard.

Top five NFL Combine safety 40 times

Here's a look at the top five fastest safeties at the 2024 NFL Combine:

1. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech - 4.41

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson just put his school on the map with the fastest 40-yard dash among all players in his positional group. He enjoyed a long and successful college football career with the program and played 58 games.

Taylor-Demerson was a consistent part of Texas' defense and posted a stat line of 238 tackles, 10 interceptions, and two sacks in college. His physical gifts should translate well into the NFL.

2. Millard Bradford, TCU - 4.42

Millard Bradford was among the lesser-appreciated stars during his stint with the TCU Horned Frogs, but true college football fans are familiar with his game. Bradford played the coverage with impressive field recognition and decent athletic gifts. His 40-yard dash time should dispel doubts about him possessing game-changing speed at the safety position.

3. Jaylin Simpson, Auburn - 4.45

Jaylin Simpson was a four-star defensive back prospect coming out of high school. The Brunswick, Georgia native had offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Florida State to play college football. However, he chose to take his talents to Auburn University.

Simpson enjoyed a productive college football career at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC honors in the 2023 season.

4. Cole Bishop, Utah - 4.45

Cole Bishop was a vital part of the Utah Utes' defense in his college football career. Bishop joined the Utes after an impressive high school career at Starr's Mill High School in Georgia.

The Massachusetts native had a decent 2023 season and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

5. Tykee Smith, Georgia - 4.46

Two-time CFP National Champion Tykee Smith is one of the most accomplished players in the safety position in this year's Draft. Smith started his college career at West Virginia but transferred after just one season.

The Philadelphia native went on to win two college football championships and earn many personal achievements. He's one of the most sought-after prospects in his position.