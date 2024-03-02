NFL Combine tight ends 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Devin Culp

The 2024 NFL Combine is ongoing, and the best Draft prospects are in Indianapolis, participating in drills and undergoing evaluations. There have been seen some phenomenal performances from the defensive positions, and it's time to shine the light on the tight ends.

In this article, we examine the tight ends with the quickest 40-yard dash times at the ongoing NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's look at the tight ends blazing the trail.

Top five NFL Combine tight end 40 times

Here's a look at the top five fastest tight ends at the 2024 NFL Combine:

#5 Jared Wiley, TCU - 4.62

Jared Wiley started his college career with Texas Tech, but, unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Hence, the Temple High School alum decided to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to TCU.

That proved a masterstroke, with Wiley setting a program record for receiving yards in a contest by a tight end, with 178. He earned 2023 first-team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts, declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

#4 Jaheim Bell, Florida State - 4.61

Florida State is known for producing speedy pass catchers, and Jaheim Bell is the latest addition. The Lake City, Florida, native spent just one season with FSU, fresh off transferring from South Carolina University.

Bell had a great final year in college and ended his career with a second-team All-ACC nod. Scouts and executives will be impressed with his speed, competitive nature and experience playing as both a wide receiver and tight end.

#3 Tanner McLachlan, Arizona - 4.61

Tanner McLachlan broke the University of Arizona school record for career catches by a tight end. That mark was held for over a decade by a certain Rob Gronkowski, which tells you how much hype McLachlan had entering the 2024 NFL Combine.

Thankfully, McLachlan had a stellar 40-yard dash, and the former wide receiver just did his Draft stock a whole lot of good.

#2 Theo Johnson, Penn State - 4.57

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson was vital to the Nittany Lions, helping his college to three consecutive Bowl appearances, and was a solid contributor.

Theo Johnson had a rapid 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, which should be another feather in his cap. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, comes from an athletic background, and his 40-time proves that.

#1 Devin Culp, Washington - 4.47

Washington tight end Devin Culp just dusted the competition in the 40-yard dash, and it's not even close.

The Spokane native might not be a scouting darling like Brock Bowers and Co. but did his Draft stock some favors with his 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Combine.

It remains to be seen whether NFL franchises need to pay more attention to the other flaws in his game. Such flaws include but aren't limited to features of below-average blocking combined with poor drops. However, his penchant for unbelievably acrobatic grabs could help his Draft stock.