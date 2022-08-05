5 Times NFL commissioner Roger Goodell flexed his power with player suspensions

Since being named NFL commissioner in 2006, Roger Goodell has split opinions amongst fans. Some appreciate how far the league has advanced during his tenure, while others question some of the actions he has taken. One such action is the suspensions he hands out to players across the league.

Plenty of players have avoided suspensions for things you'd expect them to be suspended for, while others have had the harshest suspensions for virtually nothing.

As the NFL commissioner, Goodell has the power to suspend anyone, regardless of the severity of their actions, a power he isn't afraid to use.

Here are five times NFL commissioner Roger Goddell flexed his power with player suspensions:

#1 - Terrelle Pryor

Coming out of Ohio State, Terrelle Pryor was suspended by Goodell before his pro career had even begun.

Pryor was involved in a "cash-for-memorabilia" scheme at OSU, violating multiple NCAA rules and leading to many Ohio State coaches losing their jobs.

Pryor entered the NFL Supplemental Draft and, after being selected by the Oakland Raiders, was met with a five-game ban by Goodell before he had even played a down in the league.

Goodell said of his decision:

"This smacks of a calculated effort to manipulate our eligibility rules in a way that undermines the integrity of, and public confidence in, those rules."

#2 - Jerrell Freeman

While not setting the world alight during his career, Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman was hit with a mammoth suspension by Goodell. After playing 12 games for the Bears in 2016, in late 2017, Freeman was suspended for 10 games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy for the second time in his career.

Freeman apologized and announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2018. However, just a week later, he was suspended by the league for an additional two years for failing a third drug test.

#3 - Dominic Rhodes

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Dominic Rhodes was also hit with a lengthy suspension by Roger Goodell for drug violations. Rhodes was first suspended in 2007 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. By the time he was suspended for the third time in 2011, it had signaled the end of his pro career.

Rhodes and eight other free agents were suspended, likely due to failing a third drug test. The suspension was indefinite, but he was reinstated in 2014. However, Rhodes never played in the league again.

#4 - Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett was also suspended indefinitely by Roger Goodell after an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet before hitting him over the head with it, an incident that many fans couldn’t quite believe.

Garrett was immediately suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season and fined over $45,000. He then had to meet Goodell and the league representatives in person to be reinstated for the 2020 season.

#5 - Calvin Ridley

Perhaps the most peculiar suspension in recent times was handed out to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley stepped away from football in 2021, and while he was away, he wasn’t playing; he was placing bets on the Falcons to win. This didn’t go down well with Goodell, who suspended Ridley indefinitely and for the entire 2022 season.

On the suspension, Goodell commented:

"Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Calvin Ridley was suspended an entire season for gambling $1500 on NFL parlays. Deshaun Watson got six games for 30 women accusing him of sexual assault. Calvin Ridley was suspended an entire season for gambling $1500 on NFL parlays. Deshaun Watson got six games for 30 women accusing him of sexual assault.

