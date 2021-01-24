NFL Conference Championships: Coverage Map, TV Schedule, Time & Live Stream

The Frozen Tundra is one of the worst places to play come NFL Playoff time. Lambeau Field will host two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. With this being their first time meeting in the NFL Playoffs its going to be a great game on Sunday.

Arrowhead Stadium will be hosting two of the elite young quarterbacks in the NFL today. When Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet on Sunday night it will be a game for the ages. The Chiefs and Bills are looking to make history for their franchises.

All four teams will be impacted by the weather. Which means all four teams will need to establish a running game early. Whoever can run the football will be the two teams that make it to the NFL Super Bowl.

This will be the first time since 1979 that two quarterbacks that were younger than 26 will play in a NFL Conference Championship Game. Mahomes and Allen will both go head-to-head as the youngest quarterbacks. Tom Brady will be the oldest quarterback to play in an NFL Conference Championship Game at the age of 43.

Lets take a look at how NFL fans can tune in to watch these two historic NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday.

NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers NFC Championship Game?

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

How to Watch the NFC Championship Game on Television and Live Stream:

Televeision: FOX

How to Stream it online: FOX Sports App, FuboTV, SlingTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green bay Packers Coverage Map:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers will be aired nationally on FOX.

Weather Report:

Wind Gusts will be at 9 mph and will be blowing in the southwest direction. At kickoff the Buccaneers and Packers will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. There will be around three inches of snow at Lambeau Field.

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game?

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs on Television and Live Stream:

Television: CBS

How to Stream it Online: FuboTV, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, CBS Spots App

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Coverage Map:

Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game will be aired nationally on CBS.

Weather Report:

At kick off it will be 35 degrees with a real feel of 20 degrees. There is a 77% chance of rain and sleet mixture. Wind Gusts have a chance to reach 17 mph.