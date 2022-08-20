NFL Countdown:  American Professional Football Association is formed

We all know what the NFL is now. A global juggernaut worth billions upon billions. Players get paid astrominical wages, there are sponsors and everything in between.

But for today's NFL Countdown piece, we go way back to 1920, to when the American Professional Football Association was formed. The meeting that was held to set up the league happened on August 20, 1920, and representatives named the new league - the American Professional Football Conference.

John Steffenhagen @RochJeffs1920 The NFL we have now was formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) before renaming itself the National Football League in 1922. Ten original teams represented at organizational meeting in Canton on Sept 17 1920 with 4 teams added weeks later. The NFL we have now was formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) before renaming itself the National Football League in 1922. Ten original teams represented at organizational meeting in Canton on Sept 17 1920 with 4 teams added weeks later. https://t.co/p5NmBM8Fgi

They also put in a salary cap for each team and there was also an agreement not to sign college players along with other players from rival teams.

There were 14 teams for the inaugural APFA season. They were:

Akron Pros, Buffalo All-Americans, Canton Bulldogs, Chicago Cardinals, Chicago Tigers, Cleveland Tigers, Columbus Panhandles, Dayton Triangles, Decatur Staleys, Detroit Heralds, Hammond Pros, Muncie Flyers, Rochester Jeffersons, Rock Island Independents

The first APFA season

The first-ever game involving an APFA team was between the Rock Island Independents and the St. Paul Ideals. Unfortunately, the game was rather underwhelming and it left many wondering about the validity of the league.

Bill Lucey @wplucey 100 years ago today, September 17, 1920, the American Professional Football Association (APFA) was formed in Canton, Ohio, when representatives of ten Midwestern football clubs gathered. Two years later, it was renamed the National Football League (NFL). 100 years ago today, September 17, 1920, the American Professional Football Association (APFA) was formed in Canton, Ohio, when representatives of ten Midwestern football clubs gathered. Two years later, it was renamed the National Football League (NFL). https://t.co/kUyMyQa7n2

The Independents soundly beat St. Paul 48-0. This was not the only lop-sided game in the season. In Week 2, there were seven games played and out of them, six were shutouts.

Three of the games were won by a margin of 40+ points with West Buffalo the only visiting team to score as they managed six points in a 32-6 loss to the Buffalo All-Americans.

Who was champion?

Back then, there was no playoff format and many did not know how to crown a champion. The Akron Pros had the best record in the league as they didn't lose a game all season (8-0-3) and only allowed seven points in their 14 games.

So there was a meeting to decide who would be crowned champions of the 1920 season. Despite the Decatur Staleys (10 wins) and the Buffalo All-Americans (nine wins) winning more games, the fact that the Pros did not lose a game swayed the vote. They were given the Brunswick-Balke Collender Cup.

The Most Interesting Person in the Room @TheMIPerson

—-

The NFL nearly double in size when it merged with the American Football League in 1970. The National Football League (NFL) was formed in 1922 out of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), which was formed in 1920.—-The NFL nearly double in size when it merged with the American Football League in 1970. #nfl The National Football League (NFL) was formed in 1922 out of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), which was formed in 1920.—-The NFL nearly double in size when it merged with the American Football League in 1970. #nfl https://t.co/GsP3eWLJvx

Of course, the Staleys and Buffalo argued that they should be champions as they did not lose to Akron and they had more wins as well, but the decision remained.

What is also somewhat of a fun fact is that out of the 14 teams that started the APFA/NFL season, there are two that are still playing in the NFL.

The Decatur Staleys are now the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cardinals are now known as the Arizona Cardinals.

The first APFA season wasn't pretty. Also, it wasn't the most even competition and had a little bit of controversy at the end. But it played a vital role in getting professional football up and running.

Had it not been for Ralph Hay, Jim Thorpe, Jimmy O'Donnell, Stan Cofall, Carl Storck, Frank Nied, and Art Ranney organizing the first ever meeting, we may never have the great game of NFL that we all enjoy today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat