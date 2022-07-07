NFL Countdown: Cleveland's last taste of success deserves a deep rewind

The Cleveland Browns have been starved of success for the better part of over 50 years. The franchise has often been seen as a laughing stock of the NFL. The organization only won one game from 2015 through to 2017, per www.jt-sw.com.

The Deshaun Watson saga continues to make headlines, and not in a positive way. It seems the Browns could be without the player they invested $230 million over five years into. He may not play a single down for the 2022 season.

Because of this drama, we think Browns' fan need a little pick-me-up when it comes to their team. What better way than to rewind to the 1964 season and rehash the last time the franchise was at the top of professional football?

The Browns' 1964 NFL season

Cleveland started the 1964 season in good form. They won three of their first four games with a tie against Washington in Week 2.

The team's first loss would come in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that seemed to kick them into gear. Cleveland would, then, go on to win the next five games, ending with an 8-1-1 record after ten games. What would today's Browns fans give to have that record?

On This Day: Cleveland Sports @CityfanC

Cleveland is a city of Champions! On This Day: 12/27/1964Cleveland is a city of Champions! #Browns beat Colts 27-0 for #NFL title. You've seen countless gm clips of Jim Brown, Gary Collins 3 TDs (!), so here's fans tearing down goalpost & locker room celebration.Nothing better than Cle fans tearing down goalpost! On This Day: 12/27/1964Cleveland is a city of Champions!#Browns beat Colts 27-0 for #NFL title. You've seen countless gm clips of Jim Brown, Gary Collins 3 TDs (!), so here's fans tearing down goalpost & locker room celebration.Nothing better than Cle fans tearing down goalpost! https://t.co/7rc4Rj4xb1

The last four games of the regular season saw the Browns fail to capture consistent form, going 2-2 to end the regular season with a 10-3-1 record, a good season for head coach Blanton Collier.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan was nominated to the Pro Bowl that season, throwing for 2,404 passing yards, 25 touchdowns (led the league) and 19 interceptions.

Ryan was helped by star receiver and now NFL Hall of Famer Paul Warfield. It was his rookie season, but Warfield showed his talent, catching 52 passes for 920 yards and nine touchdowns as he, too, was nominated to the Pro Bowl.

The 1964 Cleveland Browns team. Photo credit: cleveland.com

The star of the show was legendary running back Jim Brown. The Hall of Famer and nine-time Pro Bowler rushed for 1,446 yards (led the league) and seven touchdowns in his 14 games. He averaged an astonishing 103.3 yards per game.

What is worth noting is that the Browns finished last in yards allowed, but they were fifth in points allowed. So teams would rack up yards, but could not cash in.

The NFL Championship

The Cleveland Browns were top of the NFL Eastern division with a 10-3-1 record, while the Baltimore Colts were top of the NFL Western division with a 12-2 record.

Back then, it was one playoff game that determined the NFL champions. It was Cleveland against Baltimore, and no one gave the Browns any hope at all.

Scott Mayberry @scottmayberry Tonight is the debut of Hard Knocks and @Browns first preseason game is this week. Let's put #GPODAWUND and the Perfect Season behind us with a little throwback to the 1964 NFL Championship when "happiness is a team called the Cleveland Browns" HERE WE GO BROWNIES Tonight is the debut of Hard Knocks and @Browns first preseason game is this week. Let's put #GPODAWUND and the Perfect Season behind us with a little throwback to the 1964 NFL Championship when "happiness is a team called the Cleveland Browns" HERE WE GO BROWNIES https://t.co/8iw9Fwy7Iz

The Colts offense put up over 40 points four times and included a 52-0 win over the Chicago Bears. Many thought the Browns didn't stand a chance. Boy, were they wrong.

In what was one of the biggest upsets in football history at the time, the Browns defeated the Colts 27-0 to claim their first and only championship.

With scores level at 0-0 at half time, the Browns exploded in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points.

Everything Cleveland @everythingcle_ On this day 55 years ago:



The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Colts 27-0 to win the 1964 NFL championship. On this day 55 years ago:The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Colts 27-0 to win the 1964 NFL championship. https://t.co/oRWS6ok3Vc

Frank Ryan was very efficient, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Jim Brown ran all day, finishing with 114 yards on his 27 attempts. Gary Collins caught all three touchdowns for 130 yards on just five catches. Collins would win the Championship MVP award for his efforts.

The Browns had more first downs, more rushing yards, more passing yards and fewer turnovers as they dominated the game.

Bask in the history of that great season Browns fans, it was one for the ages.

Information for this article is gathered from statscrew.com, Pro Football Reference and www.jt-sw.com.

