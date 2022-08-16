NFL Countdown: Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake" left an impact beyond just the scoreboard

Everyone in the NFL knows who Marshawn Lynch is. He is also known as "Beast Mode." His coaches called him a beast because of his brutal style of play.

He was drafted to the Buffalo Bills with the 12th pick in the 2007 Draft. He hit the ground running in his rookie year as he rushed for over 1,000 yards, along with seven touchdowns. He backed that up the following year by again, rushing for over 1,000 yards, along with eight touchdowns.

Lynch was traded to the Seahawks at the beginning of the 2010 season, and he exploded. In a four-year span, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and had double-digit rushing touchdowns as the Seahawks became one of the best teams in the NFL.

Lynch and the "Beast Quake" of 2010

The running back caused an earthquake with his run in 2010.

This is, perhaps, what Lynch is best known for. Let's set the stage. It was in the 2010 wild card round of the playoffs. The Seahawks were up against the New Orleans Saints, and the game was coming to its conclusion.

Seattle was up 34-30 with 3:38 remaining in the last quarter. Facing a second-and-ten, Matt Hasselbeck proceeded to hand the ball off to Lynch. What happened next is one of the most iconic moments in NFL history.

Lynch would burst through nine tackles en route to a 67-yard touchdown run. He sealed the Seahawks' passage into the Divisional Round against the Bears.

But what made this run iconic? The sound of the Seahawks fans cheering in the stadium caused them to be registered on a nearby seismograph, an instrument that measures ground noises and shakes that are usually caused by earthquakes.

The Seattle fans registered as a man-made earthquake, a M=2 as per nbcsports.com. To this day, it is still, perhaps, one of the most recognizable moments in Seattle Seahawks history and one that no one will ever forget.

That moment will live in the 36-year-old's memory forever and is likely one of his fondest memories, aside from the Super Bowl win in 2013.

Throughout his career, "Beast Mode" has been a fan favorite and a favorite of NFL fans all over the planet.

He finished up his storied career in 2019 and totaled 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns from his 149 games in 13 years. He is a Super Bowl winner, a five-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010's Team.

For all his accolades, though, one thing still comes to mind first when people think about the running back: that 67-yard touchdown run that caused an earthquake in Seattle in 2010.

