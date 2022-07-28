NFL Countdown: Tom Brady proves yet again that age is just a number

Tom Brady is a master at defying expectations. He wasn't supposed to be able to leave Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Yet, he did just that, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He certainly wasn't supposed to join a new team and win a Super Bowl. Yet, he managed to do so during his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This wasn't supposed to happen when that new franchise hadn't made a postseason appearance in 12 years.

Still, in 2020, Brady and the Bruce Arians-coached Buccaneers knocked off Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady says goodbye to New England

The first step in Tom Brady's Super Bowl campaign with Tampa was saying goodbye to his home of two decades, New England. Brady had led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances. He bid farewell to his only NFL home in a lengthy letter on his personal Twitter:

"I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."

"The support has been overwhelming - I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know."

Brady said that "Pats Nation will always be a part of me" as he sailed off into the sunset of the Sunshine State:

"I can't thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all."

"I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me."

"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared - a lifetime full of fun memories."

Tom Brady wins a Super Bowl on a torn MCL

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in the regular season. He would go on to post four straight postseason wins over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the last 16-game regular season in NFL history, the Bucs signal-caller threw for 4,633 yards and had 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

The wildest part of Brady's run was that he did it all with a torn MCL at 42 years old. The "Tampa Bay Times" reported that Brady had surgery in late February 2021 to repair the MCL tear.

Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV was played in front of a half-capacity crowd. Cardboard cutouts were placed in the seats that were not occupied by human beings. The way the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium was previously unfathomable.

For the first time with Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs failed to score a single touchdown in the February 2021 title game. It was also the first time Kansas City lost a game by double digits with their franchise QB. To put a cherry on top of it all, KC committed 11 penalties for 120 yards. This included a record eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half.

On the other side of the equation, Tom Brady made his own history. He was named Super Bowl MVP for a record fifth time. He was the first player to receive MVP honors on more than one team. Bruce Arians also made history as the oldest head coach to win the Super Bowl, at age 68.

