NFL: Detroit Lions turn to Chase Daniels to replace Matt Stafford

Matt Stafford has been officially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Detroit Lions quarterback has been labeled as high-risk, close contact. The Lions quarterback came into contact with a non-team member that had the virus.

The Detroit Lions will turn to back up QB Chase Daniels

Chase Daniels has been an NFL journeyman playing for five different NFL Franchises over a twelve year period. His most recent team was the Chicago Bears where he spent two years as the back up to Mitch Trubisky. The veteran back up quarterback will look to pick up where he left off against Minnesota.

In 2019, Chase Daniels played against the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the Chicago Bears. Daniels would lead the Bears to a win beating the Vikings 16-6. Chase Daniels would complete 22 of his 36 passing attempts and would throw one touchdown pass.

The key to Chase Daniels beating the Vikings is that he did not throw an interception. The Detroit Lions have to make the decision between David Blough and Chase Daniels. David Blough also has experience against the Vikings, but the Minnesota Vikings got the best of him.

Blough threw two interceptions against the Vikings defense. The Detroit Lions could be making an MLB decision by starting Chase Daniels. Daniels had more success against the Vikings than David Blough. We all know in baseball we see substitutions for players who bat better against certain pitchers. This could be the same for the Detroit Lions in this case.

What game plan could we see from the Detroit Lions

Chase Daniels brings experience and toughness to the Detroit Lions offense. In his twelve year career Chase Daniels has passed for over 1,400 yards and has thrown 7 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. One thing that we know for sure is that Chase Daniels is not Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Lions will most likely put together a game plan to run the football. One thing that is in the Lions benefit is that Daniels is experienced. He has been a back up for a while and has been successful. This gives the Detroit Lions some confidence knowing that they have a tough veteran behind center that will compete.

One thing that is for sure is that the Detroit Lions are in good hands with Daniels as their back up quarterback. The Detroit Lions have a lot to play for still. If Chase Daniels can lead the Lions to a victory on Sunday they will keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions are the more stable football team and will most likely pull out a victory against the Vikings with back up Chase Daniels.