Two NFC North division rivals on the outside looking into the playoff picture square off as the Detroit Lions do battle with the Minnesota Vikings. Playing at home, Minnesota especially needs this game to have any realistic chance of making the postseason.

The Lions (3-4) hung around in their game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, but a fourth-quarter interception by QB Matthew Stafford to Colts CB Kenny Moore put the game out of reach. Moore returned the interception all the way for a touchdown, which put a Lions' offense already missing WR Kenny Golladay under additional duress.

The Vikings (2-5) went into Lambeau Field last Sunday and pulled off a surprise win against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Minnesota employed a ground-and-pound strategy on a windy day in Green Bay, which lead to RB Dalvin Cook scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He added a receiving touchdown to his day as well.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Head-to-Head

The Detroit Lions have not fared well against the Minnesota Vikings over the years. The Vikings lead the all-time series 76-39-2.

Minnesota has beaten Detroit five consecutive times dating back to November 2017, a streak that Lions head coach Matt Patricia will look to snap on Sunday.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

The Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota without the services of their top offensive playmaker. WR Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury in Week 8, which will sideline him for this Sunday’s tilt, and possibly even longer.

The Lions backfield has also evolved into more of an even committee, as legendary RB Adrian Peterson has ceded touches to rookie RB D’Andre Swift in the past few weeks, indicating that the team may be looking to get the rookie more involved.

The Minnesota Vikings are catching a break with the Golladay injury, as their secondary is among the most banged up in the NFL right now. CB Mike Hill is on IR with a neck injury, and CB Holton Hill is currently nursing a foot injury. Minnesota was encouraged by the return of rookie CB Cameron Dantzler to the lineup, but he suffered a scary neck injury against Green Bay, and will not play this week.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Projected Starters

Detroit Lions

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Adrian Peterson, D’Andre Swift

WR: Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall, Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

Minnesota Vikings

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Dalvin Cook

WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction

For the Minnesota Vikings, it’s really a simple equation each week. Feed RB Dalvin Cook the ball over and over and over again, which will open up comfortable throwing lanes for QB Kirk Cousins. The thing is, the Detroit Lions know what the Vikings want to do as well, and it’ll be interesting to see if they place 8 or 9 guys in the box to force Cousins to make plays down the field against man coverage.

Prediction: The Lions are involved in heart-stopping finishes on a near weekly basis, and this week should not be any different. As this division game will go a long way in determining the importance for both teams, except both sides to throw the kitchen sink at each other strategy-wise. Because the Lions are without Golladay, they’ll have a slightly more difficult time advancing the ball down field, giving the Minnesota Vikings a close win at home.

Vikings 26, Lions 23.