NFL DFS Lineup: MNF Week 8 Lions-Raiders top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Davante Adams & more

Setting up a DFS lineup can be difficult regarding the Las Vegas Raiders versus Detroit Lions game on MNF in Week 8. It comes down to finding value in relation to cost and production. This game has players who can help reach that goal.

Let's look at some top picks for players from both teams for DraftKings and FanDuel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS DFS Picks for Monday, October 30th, 2023

Quarterbacks

Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) - DraftKings: $9,400; FanDuel: $11,500

While his price tag might seem a little high for some, Jimmy Garoppolo has been a consistent quarterback when healthy. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass every start this season and completed over 63 percent of his passes. There's a chance he could make a big play or two in the passing game to bolster his value.

Jared Goff (Lions) - DraftKings: $10,400; FanDuel: $15,000

Given his cost, taking Jared Goff in DFS is an all-or-nothing move but it could be worth it in the end. The worry is that he's facing a Raiders defense that's top 10 in the NFL in the fewest passing yards allowed.

However, Goff has two 300+ yards games and three 2+ touchdown games this season. It will be a test for Goff but one he could pass.

Running backs

Josh Jacobs (Raiders) - DraftKings: $8,400; FanDuel: $14,500

Josh Jacobs hasn't had the production ideal for DFS and this matchup might be an issue. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game at 76.3 yards.

Jacobs has averaged under three yards per carry this season and taking him in FanDuel would be costlier than DraftKings, so it depends on if this is his signature game.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions) - DraftKings: $8,600; FanDuel: $12,000

Jahmyr Gibbs should see his fair share of touches as David Montgomery is out with a rib injury. The running back gives off great value due to his versatility in the backfield and in the passing game. Detroit can put Gibbs anywhere they want in the formation to get the ball in his hands. He's worth it at both prices.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams (Raiders) - DraftKings: $10,800; FanDuel: $12,500

Davante Adams is a top-five receiver in this NFL and he's up against a Lions secondary that's much improved. However, the Raiders star could have a big game as guarding him one-on-one is easier said than done. Adams had 12 targets last week, so expect more with Garoppolo under center.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) - DraftKings: $11,200; FanDuel: $15,500

Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering this game with back-to-back 100-yard games and four in total this season. With 19 targets last week, the wideout is a clear No. 1 option in the Lions passing game. Las Vegas might be in for a long night as another 100-yard game might happen.

However, with St. Brown questionable with an illness, he is a huge gamble tonight.

Tight ends

Michael Mayer (Raiders) - DraftKings: $3,800; FanDuel: $7,500

Michael Mayer has been targeted 15 times in his rookie season and made 10 receptions. If you need a safety blanket, he could be your guy in DFS. 9 of those 10 receptions have come over the last three games and Mayer can yield a couple of points if needed in the lineup.

Sam LaPorta (Lions) - DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $10,000

Outside of St. Brown, Sam LaPorta has been a great target for the Lions. He had 22 receptions over the last three games and could be a matchup nightmare for the Raiders' defense. Be on the lookout whenever Detroit is in the red zone on Monday night as he's a viable option in DFS.