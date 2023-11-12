NFL DFS Lineup: SNF Week 10 Raiders-Jets top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Josh Jacobs & more

The Sunday Night Football matchup for DFS will be the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the New York Jets in primetime. Las Vegas (4-5) enters this matchup after a 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9. The Jets (4-4) are coming off a 27-6 loss on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This game has the talent to help any fantasy football manager this week when it comes to the cost. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Nov. 12

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell

Quarterbacks

Zach Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $6,600

A positive about Zach Wilson is that he has back-to-back games with at least 200 yards passing. However, the New York Jets signal-caller has just one touchdown pass in his last four starts.

This is a DFS red flag, as Wilson could be in the same situation this week. Play him only if there's confidence he can exceed his season-high 263 yards he threw last week.

Aidan O'Connell (Raiders) - DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $6,400

The Las Vegas Raiders seem committed to Aidan O'Connell as their starter for the remainder of the season. After coach Josh McDaniels' firing, O'Connell was solid last week versus the Giants with 209 yards.

That's not a lot, but he did complete 64% of his passes. He might seem a bit pricey on FanDuel, but start him in a DFS lineup, given the other option.

Running Backs

Breece Hall (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,900

The Jets offense has been heavily involved since Wilson took over under center. Breece Hall has 90 total yards from scrimmage in two of his last three outings, with four straight games with double-digit carries.

If New York should win this contest against Las Vegas, Hall will be an X-factor. Take him in a lineup, as he'll have the ball in his hands a great deal in Week 10.

Josh Jacobs (Raiders) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $7,600

There's a new mentality under interim coach Antonio Pierce: running the ball. Josh Jacobs found the end zone twice in Week 9, and that formula could be key this week. The Raiders running back has at least 60 yards rushing in four of the team's last five games.

It will be tough setting a DFS lineup, as there's another great player in the backfield in the game with Hall. To be safe, Jacobs could be slotted into the flex position in a lineup.

Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $7,100

The Jets passing game has taken the backseat a bit, but Garrett Wilson has always been the focal point. He has three consecutive games with at least 12 targets but hasn't been in the end zone since Week 2.

What makes him a potentially great option in a lineup is Breece Hall being the No. 1 receiver. If Zach Wilson can find him in the passing game, the sky's the limit in today's matchup against the Raiders.

Projected DraftKings DFS lineup with Garrett Wilson

Davante Adams (Raiders) - DraftKings: $8,000; FanDuel: $7,400

The Raiders star hasn't reached 60 yards receiving in five straight games. A concern might be O'Connell getting Davante Adams the ball versus this Jets defense. However, the rookie signal-caller might make Adams a focal point to feel comfortable.

Taking the Las Vegas wideout will come at a high cost on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Nonetheless, start him if there's enough money left when putting the lineup together.

Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin (Jets) - DraftKings: $3,000; FanDuel: $4,600

Tyler Conklin tied for the most targets in a game this season last week against the Chargers with six. Conklin is a safe option for Wilson, but this game might be tough on him. He might be a non-factor in this contest, as starting him will be a good thing for your salary.

Projected FanDuel DFS lineup with Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer (Raiders) - DraftKings: $2,700; FanDuel: $4,600

Michael Mayer's most yards in a game have been 75 yards, which was back in Week 6. Both DraftKings and FanDuel love Mayer as a flex option. Considering his DFS salary and potential production, he is an ideal optimal player. Mayer could have a big catch that might help the lineup.

