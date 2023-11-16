NFL DFS Lineup: Week 11 Bengals-Ravens top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel TNF ft. Lamar Jackson

The Thursday Night Football matchup in DFS to kick off Week 11 is between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore defeated Cincinnati in Week 2 by a score of 27 -24.

Cincinnati (5-4) is coming off a tough 30-27 loss at home to the Houston Texans last week. Baltimore (7-3) also suffered a frustrating home loss last week to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 33-31.

This Thursday night showdown has plenty to like when it comes to DFS, especially at quarterback. Let's look at what players can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, Nov. 16

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,800

The Pro Bowl quarterback is starting to find his groove in the Bengals passing game with back-to-back 300-yard games. Joe Burrow also has five straight starts with 2+ touchdown passes.

Taking him in a DFS lineup is ideal given his numbers against the Ravens. He's averaged 296 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six career starts.

There's a great chance that Burrow could make it six straight multiple-touchdown games on TNF.

DraftKings DFS lineup with Joe Burrow at QB

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) - DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,100

The former league MVP is leading the Ravens offense thanks to pinpoint accuracy and rushing skills. He's completed over 66 percent of his passes in four of his last five games, the exception being last week against the Browns.

When it comes to setting the lineup, Lamar Jackson comes at a higher cost. It could be a risk but a greater reward if he has a breakout game against the Bengals' defense.

Running backs

Joe Mixon (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,000

The stud running back has double-digit carries in every start with the Bengals this season. Joe Mixon has scored a touchdown in his last three games, making him a solid option in a potential DFS lineup.

In this Week 11 game, can Cincinnati run the ball against a Baltimore defense that's allowed just four rushing touchdowns all season? That is a question to consider when deciding to start Mixon or not.

Gus Edwards (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $6,800

The Ravens are running the ball a great deal and Gus Edwards has seven touchdowns in his last four games. A case could be made that Keaton Mitchell might deserve some consideration here but stick with Edwards.

Edwards comes at a slightly lower price in both DraftKings and FanDuel than Mixon. It is 50-50 here but Edwards has found the endzone at a more frequent rate than Mixon. One can use either as a flex option in their lineup.

Wide receivers

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $8,700

Joe Burrow loves finding his former LSU Tigers teammate in Ja'Marr Chase, who has 100-yard receiving games in two of his last three starts.

Tee Higgins is out for this AFC North game with a hamstring injury. This means that Chase could be targeted a bit more versus the Ravens' secondary. He comes a bit pricey but has the tools to have another breakout game and is a must-start.

Zay Flowers (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,200

This is tough as Odell Beckham Jr. is a fit here also but Flowers gets this spot slightly over OBJ. The rookie receiver has found the endzone in consecutive games but has yet to crack 80 yards.

Flowers comes as a low-risk, high-reward option when setting a DFS lineup this week. With multiple spots at the position in a lineup, take him because of the price tag.

Tight ends

Irv Smith Jr. (Bengals) - DraftKings: $2,700; FanDuel: $4,700

The Bengals tight end has been targeted in six of the team's nine games this season. Irv Smith Jr. has nine receptions over the last four games with a touchdown.

He could see a bit more action with Higgins' injury as the game could be won in the air. Smith Jr. is a low-end flex option if you add him to a DFS lineup.

Mark Andrews (Ravens) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,200

This season has seen Mark Andrews record only two games of at least 80 yards but he has six touchdowns. Facing the Bengals' defense could be the game that the Pro Bowler takes over to balance the run game.

His cost here makes him hard to pass up this week given the matchup. Andrews is Jackson's security blanket, which could lead to some big plays.

