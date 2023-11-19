NFL DFS Lineup: Week 11 Broncos-Vikings top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Joshua Dobbs

On Sunday Night Football, one can set their DFS lineups to the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Denver (4-5) won their third straight game last week over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night football. Minnesota (6-4) picked up their fifth straight win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Deciding which skill position players to go with may come down to the cost to those who set their lineups. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Nov. 19

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks

Joshua Dobbs (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $7,500

The journeyman quarterback has found another home with the Vikings and has impressed early on. Joshua Dobbs has three touchdowns in his two appearances with the team. His first start with Minnesota saw him reach 266 yards in the win last week.

Dobbs is looking like the answer for the Vikings passing game, with Kirk Cousins out for the season. His price tag in DFS signals value for a lineup and could be the better option.

DFS lineup via DraftKings ft. Joshua Dobbs

Russell Wilson (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $7,300

The nine-time Pro Bowler has found a resurgence with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his last four games. Russell Wilson also made plays with his legs, rushing at least 30 yards in four of his last five starts.

What makes Wilson an enticing option is that the Vikings secondary is still having issues. Putting the Broncos quarterback in a lineup gives value in the air and on the ground.

Running Backs

Alexander Mattison (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $7,500

The Vikings backfield has some competition with Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler. However, Mattison is likely the better option against the Broncos' defense, as they have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs.

Mattison has 15+ carries in two of his last three games, which is more of an opportunity to have a big game. He should be considered a low-end flex option in any DFS lineup in Week 11.

Javonte Williams (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,600

Denver's run game starts with Javonte Williams while getting occasional work with Jaleel McLaughlin. Williams has over 80 yards on the ground in two of the Broncos' last three games.

It could be an uphill task, as the Vikings have allowed four rushing touchdowns so far this season. Yet, he feels like an option in lineups that seek balance in value and production.

Wide Receivers

Jordan Addison (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $6,800

There's more confidence under center with Dobbs, as Jordan Addison needs a big game to get back on track. Addison has just one game with over 100 yards receiving and under 90 in his last three games.

Given the other potential receiver options, Addison is deserving of a spot in the lineup with a slight chance of reaching the end zone. He is averaging almost eight receptions per game in his last three games and could see more action in Week 11.

Courtland Sutton (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $6,600

Wilson has been finding Courtland Sutton in the endzone in four consecutive games, with 11 targets last week versus Buffalo. He is a steal here given his salaries in both DraftKings and FanDuel. He is as close to a must-start in any DFS lineup against the Vikings' pass defense.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,600; FanDuel: $7,400

In this matchup, T.J. Hockenson is the better DFS option at tight end with back-to-back games with 10+ targets. He will be a defensive mismatch for the Broncos linebackers if given the opportunity. Take him in that tight end slot and don't look back.

Adam Trautman (Broncos) - DraftKings: $2,600; FanDuel: $4,400

The Broncos offense had made strides over the last couple of games but Adam Trautman has not been a part of that. He has not reached 50 yards receiving in any game with at least one target this season. Add him to a DFS lineup if you run low on money in either DraftKings or FanDuel.

