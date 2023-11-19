NFL DFS Lineup: Week 11 Cardinals-Texans top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. C.J. Stroud

An interesting Week 11 game to set a DFS lineup for is the Arizona Cardinals against the Houston Texans. Both teams have plenty of talent in the skill positions to make an exciting lineup.

Arizona (2-8) snapped their six-game losing streak with a win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Houston (5-4) picked up their third win in four games over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

This matchup will feature two top-three quarterbacks that might come at a decent price. Let's look at what players can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Nov. 19

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,600

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft made his 2023 debut last week against the Falcons. Kyler Murray threw for 249 yards and an interception in the Week 10 win.

He will be facing a Houston Texans defense that has allowed nine touchdowns this season.

Starting him in a DFS lineup means that one expects him to have a better game in his second start. Murray's value might seem a bit high but it is worth a look.

C.J. Stroud (Texans) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $8,000

The Texans' rookie has seen his value take a tremendous jump on both DraftKings and FanDuel as of late. C.J. Stroud has two consecutive games with 350+ passing yards and is looking for his third.

This includes his 356 yards in the air against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He could be the safer option at quarterback in DFS given his momentum.

Running Backs

James Conner (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,800

The Arizona Cardinals running back has yet to find the end zone in three straight games. James Conner is the team's top option in the backfield, as he has double-digit carries in all but one game he's played in.

His versatility in the backfield makes him a great option in a lineup, as Murray could lean on him. He comes in with a chance to have a great game against Houston.

A DFS lineup fron DraftKings ft. Conner and Singletary

Devin Singletary (Texans) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,500

Devin Singletary took over for an injured Dameon Pierce last week with 150 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati. It could be a goodmatchup for Singletary as the Cardinals have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Adding him to a DFS lineup this week could come as a steal in this game. Another week leading Houston's running attack might yield some points this week.

Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,600

The emergence of Murray back under center could be what Marquise Brown needs to turn it around. Brown has five straight games with under 50 yards receiving. He is the team's No. 1 receiver and might be in for a better outing.

Brown is a player to start given the other options at the position in this game. His price tag comes at great value and is hard to pass up.

Nico Collins (Texans) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,200

The Houston wideout was shutout in last week's game but could find himself a great spot in a DFS lineup. Nico Collins has been targeted 21 times over the team's last four games with 14 receptions.

Noah Brown and Tank Dell must be considered in this spot as well. All three players could be slotted in as starters or a flex in DFS lineups in Week 11.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $4,400; FanDuel: $5,900

The Cardinals tight end is coming off his biggest game this season with 131 yards last week. It could be a sign that Trey McBride is getting more involved in the team's passing game.

He has 28 targets in his last three games, which is appealing. McBride is leaning in as a must-start this week in a DFS lineup where another great game is a possibility.

Dalton Schultz (Texans) - - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,800

Stroud has found Dalton Schultz in the passing game as a reliable target and should be seen as a flex option in lineups. This game has the potential to be pass heavy and Schultz might get his fair share of receptions.

Putting him in the lineup is on the table if he can find the end zone. His cost is a bit high but worth the risk.

