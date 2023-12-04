NFL DFS Lineup: Week 13 Bengals-Jaguars top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. Ja'Marr Chase

The final chance to set a DFS lineup in Week 13 will see the Cincinnati Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars on MNF. Cincinnati (5-6) is entering this game following a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home last week. Jacksonville (8-3) picked up a 24-21 road win over the Houston Texans in Week 12.

This primetime matchup shows a contrast at quarterback and some interesting choices at running back and wide receiver, as salary is critical. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday, Nov. 27

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Quarterbacks

Jake Browning (Bengals) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,500

Replacing the likes of Joe Burrow is no easy task, but that is what Browning is tasked to do. He has a touchdown pass in both starts thus far but under 250 yards in each start. Expect him to try to get the passing game going versus the Jacksonville defense. Add Browning to the DFS lineup at one's own risk.

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,900

Trevor Lawrence is the better of the two quarterbacks in this MNF matchup. The Jaguars star has been rolling with 250+ yards passing in three of his last four starts. However, he also threw at least one interception in that stretch. Start him in a lineup, especially on FanDuel.

Running Backs

Joe Mixon (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,200; FanDuel: $7,200

Cincinnati's running back has been rough sledding as Mixon has over 50 yards rushing in two of the team's last five games. He does have four total touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) in that stretch. There is a chance he can find the endzone in some capacity. He is worthy of a running back slot in a DFS lineup.

Travis Etienne (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $7,100; FanDuel: $8,700

The young running back has not found the endzone on the ground since facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. This could be the game where that streak could come to an end. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most rushing yards and nine touchdowns to running backs. Add him in the other running back spot.

Are you having a hard time deciding between Mixon and Etienne? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Wide receivers

The dynamic Bengals wideout has a touchdown in two of the team's last three games. Yet, he has four straight games with under ten targets and less than five receptions in three of those games. Jacksonville has allowed 13 touchdowns to receivers this season. Ja'Marr Chase is a must-start in a DFS lineup in this game.

Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $7,400

Christian Kirk should be considered here as well. For Ridley, he has back-to-back games with at least one touchdown and over 80 receiving yards. Touchdowns might be hard to come by as the Bengals have allowed eight touchdowns to wideouts. Nonetheless, Ridley might sneak one and should be either a flex option or in the receiver spot in any DFS lineup.

Tight Ends

Tanner Hudson (Bengals) - DraftKings: $2,600; FanDuel: $4,700

Hudson has not been targeted more than seven times in any game this season. He also doesn't have a touchdown with Burrow or Browning under center. The hope for anyone who chooses to place him in a lineup is that he can rack up some yards with any receptions.

Evan Engram (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $4,700; FanDuel: $5,600

Engram has failed to reach 50 yards receiving in three consecutive games for the Jaguars. A sign of good news for him is the Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. If there is a chance to reach that 50-yard plateau, this would be that game. Start him over Hudson in the tight-end slot in DFS.

Austin Ekeler or James Conner? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call in Week 13