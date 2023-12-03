NFL DFS Lineup: Week 13 Chiefs-Packers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Patrick Mahomes

The SNF matchup to set the DFS lineup is the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 13. Kansas City (8-3) won last week on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders by a 31-17 score. Green Bay (5 - 6) also picked up a 29-22 road win over the Detroit Lions.

There are many ways to set the lineup in the Week 13 matchup. One position of intrigue is running back. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Dec. 3

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $7,700; FanDuel: $8,300

Despite the struggles with dropped passes with Chiefs receivers, Patrick Mahomes has managed three straight two-touchdown games. A minor concern is he's thrown for under 200 yards in two of the last three games. The weather in Green Bay is the factor in how much we see Mahomes put it in the air. This is something to consider when considering him in any DFS lineup.

Jordan Love (Packers) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,300

The Packers quarterback has been hot as of late, with at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive starts. Jordan Love comes at a great value on both DraftKings and FanDuel compared to Mahomes. Love faces a much improved Chiefs defense, which could explain the salary in DFS. He is ideal if managers want to place money elsewhere in the lineup.

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,500

The Chiefs could put the ball on the ground more against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. This would be welcome news to Pacheco, who had two rushing touchdowns last week. He has 15+ carries and over 50 yards in his previous three outings and could be helpful in the passing game. Pacheco is a starter in any lineup in this matchup.

AJ Dillon (Packers) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,500

With Aaron Jones ruled out with a knee injury, Dillon will be the Packers lead running back against Kansas City. He shows some similar traits to Pacheco in terms of versatility. How Dillon is used early on will go a long way, but he is worth that second running back slot in a DFS lineup.

Wide Receivers

Rashee Rice (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,100

The Chiefs rookie got his first 100-yard receiving game last week against the Raiders with his fifth touchdown of the season. Besides this effort, Rice has been silenced in the previous couple of games. It could be an uphill battle for Rice or have another breakout game. Consider him a low-end flex option depending on salary costs in a lineup.

Christian Watson (Packers) - DraftKings: $4,700; FanDuel: $6,000

The Packers' young receiver has back-to-back touchdown games and is a No. 1 option for Love. Watson has some competition in Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs when it comes to targets. His value suggests he would be a steal if added to a DFS lineup. It will come down to the Chiefs' secondary and how they handle Green Bay's receiving core.

Tight End

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $7,800; FanDuel: $8,000

It is a no-brainer to slot Travis Kelce into the tight end spot in a lineup, as he is the better option. The Chiefs star has not had the season he wanted, but he will still be targeted by Mahomes whenever possible. He has at least five catches in four of the last five games.

Tucker Kraft (Packers) - DraftKings: $2,800; FanDuel: $4,800

Kraft has not seen much action, but with Luke Musgrave on injured reserve, he will start for the foreseeable future. He did get his first touchdown of the season last week against Detroit. However, the uncertainty of productivity makes it hard to start him in DFS this week.

