NFL DFS Lineup: Week 15 Eagles-Seahawks top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. A.J. Brown

Week 15 will see the NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks on MNF. Philadelphia (10-3) dropped their second straight game, losing to the Dallas Cowboys by a 33-13 score on the road last week. Seattle (6-7) is on a four-game losing streak after their 28-16 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This game has some doubts regarding setting up a lineup, but there is some value based on salary. Let's look at the players who can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) - DraftKings: $7,800; FanDuel: $8,800

Jalen Hurts was listed on the Eagles injury report as questionable with an illness. He has thrown for 250+ yards in just one of his last five starts and one game with over 50 yards rushing in the stretch.

Yet, he has 12 touchdowns over those last five starts (six passing and six rushing). He is a solid option in either DraftKings or FanDuel if under center.

Geno Smith (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,500

The Seahawks QB is on the injury report and listed as questionable with a groin injury. Geno Smith has six touchdowns to two interceptions in his last four starts, with a rushing touchdown as well. He should be considered a game-time decision, as the uncertainty might scare off those putting him in their fantasy lineup.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift (Eagles) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,300

There is a chance Philadelphia's offense could lean on the running game with doubt surrounding Hurts. Swift has 10+ carries in three of the team's last four games, finding the end zone just once.

There is an opportunity to be had as the Seahawks defense has allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. The running back is worth the start in any DFS lineup in this MNF matchup.

Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $6,200; FanDuel: $6,400

The Seattle running back had 54 yards from scrimmage last week versus the 49ers after not playing in the team's two previous games. He will face an Eagles defense that has allowed just 94 yards per game on the ground, the seventh-fewest in the league. Given the depth at the position, consider stating him in the lineup.

Wide receivers

AJ Brown (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,600; FanDuel: $8,700

AJ Brown has back-to-back games with 13 targets and at least 90 yards receiving. This week, Brown will likely see rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon across from him on the field.

Witherspoon is having a great season but could have his hands full against one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Brown is a must-start in DFS in this game, while DeVonta Smith is a possible flex consideration.

DK Metcalf (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,400

Metcalf has found the end zone four times over his last two games, including a three-touchdown game. Philadelphia is 29th in passing yards allowed and 31st in allowed passing touchdowns (29). His salary and value make him an ideal starter in DFS, with teammate Tyler Lockett as a possible flex option.

Tight ends

Dallas Goedert (Eagles) - DraftKings: $4,600; FanDuel: $5,300

Goedert returned last week, getting 30 yards on four receptions against the Cowboys. He is an intriguing play, as he could be the safer option in any lineup. Goedert's salary will determine his position, as whoever is under center for the Eagles should look to him.

Noah Fant (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $3,000; FanDuel: $4,700

Fant has at least 30 receiving yards in two of Seattle's last three games. He has not been targeted five times in just one game this season. Start him if you need additional salary space to start someone else in a DFS lineup.