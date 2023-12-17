NFL DFS Lineup: Week 15 Ravens-Jaguars top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Lamar Jackson

The Sunday Night Football matchup to set a DFS lineup is the Baltimore Ravens versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Baltimore (10-3) won their third straight game after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 37-31 in overtime last week. Jacksonville (8-5) lost their second consecutive matchup last week to the Cleveland Browns on the road by 31-27.

This game has much to offer in setting a great lineup in either DraftKings or FanDuel, especially at quarterback. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Dec. 17

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) - DraftKings: $7,600; FanDuel: $8,300

The Ravens offense is all about Lamar Jackson, a candidate for league MVP this season. He has seven touchdowns to three interceptions over his last four starts with back-to-back games of 10+ carries. Jacksonville's defense allows the second-most passing yards in the league. Jackson is worth a start in any DFS lineup for this game.

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $6,400; FanDuel: $7,500

Trevor Lawrence has at least 250+ yards in four straight games, with eight touchdowns to four interceptions in that stretch. However, three of those interceptions came against Cleveland last week. He faces another great defense in Baltimore, who has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards. Take him, given his value and wanting to put more salary elsewhere in a lineup.

Running backs

Gus Edwards (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $5,700

The Ravens rushing attack is the best in the league by the numbers, but Edwards has just two consecutive games with under 30 yards. He also hasn't found the end zone in those games as well.

Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill have been competing in the backfield along with Edwards. The Jaguars defense has been great against the run this season. Start Edwards in the lineup as he is the lead back, but be aware of Mitchell and Hill.

Travis Etienne (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,000

This game might be in the hands of Etienne, as Baltimore has shut down the pass defensively thus far. He has back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown and four straight with 10+ carries.

Something else to consider is that Lawrence could use him to jumpstart the passing game. The running back has four receptions in three straight games with 30+ receiving yards. Start him in any DFS lineup this week in this SNF matchup.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $6,800

One could make the case to insert Odell Beckham Jr. here, but Flowers has a touchdown in two straight games. He even found the end zone on the ground versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. He presents a potential mismatch against the Jaguars secondary and is a must-start in DFS for this game.

Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $6,200; FanDuel: $6,800

If Lawrence wants to make big plays down the field in the air, it starts with Ridley. He was targeted 13 times against the Browns last week and could see double-digit targets in this game. He would be worth the risk in any lineup if Jacksonville can pass it successfully.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely (Ravens) - DraftKings: $4,000; FanDuel: $5,500

Isaiah Likely has to fill the shoes of Pro Bowler Mark Andrews at tight end, but he got a touchdown last week versus the Rams. Expect Jackson to find him in this game, as he has 5+ targets in two consecutive games. He is an option as a flex player, even in the tight end slot, depending on the salary.

Evan Engram (Jaguars) - DraftKings: $5,400; FanDuel: $6,100

Engram comes into this game with three touchdowns over his two games, including two last week. With Christian Kirk on injured reserve, the tight end could see more action his way. He should be a lock for a DFS lineup in the tight end slot, given his value.