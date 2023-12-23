NFL DFS Lineup: Week 16 Bengals-Steelers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Tee Higgins

Setting a DFS lineup on a Saturday seems odd, but is a reality as the Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup. The two teams last faced off in Week 12 as Pittsburgh won a close one by a 16-10 score over Cincinnati.

Cincinnati (8-6) is on a three-game winning streak after getting a 27-24 win over Minnesota Vikings in overtime. Pittsburgh (7-7) has lost three games straight after falling to the Indianapolis Colts by a 30-13 score on the road last week.

This is a tough game to set a lineup but there is value to be found at running back. Let's look at the players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday, Dec. 23

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Quarterbacks

Jake Browning (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,800

Browning has back-to-back games with two touchdowns and at least one in his last four starts. He also has 250+ passing yards in his last three starts. Pittsburgh's defense has allowed over two passing touchdowns during their three-game losing streak.

Week 16 Bengals-Steelers DraftKings DFS lineup with Jake Browning

Mason Rudolph (Steelers) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $6,600

The Steelers backup will make his first start this season in place of Kenny Pickett in this game. Rudolph last started in Week 10 of the 2021 season, when he threw his last touchdown pass. This is a risk, but with some reward in any DFS lineup.

Do you find it difficult to decide between Rudolph and Browning? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Running Backs

Joe Mixon (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,300

The Bengals star has 20+ touches in two of the team's last three games, meaning he has value in the passing game as well. Joe Mixon has scored four touchdowns over those three games. Despite some competition from Chase Brown, Mixon is a safe start in a lineup against the Steelers' defense.

Najee Harris (Steelers) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,100

Najee Harris has not found the end zone in three consecutive games and has over 50 rushing yards just once in that stretch. Sharing the backfield with Jaylen Warren explains the numbers. His last double-digit game in fantasy was against the Bengals in Week 12.

Cincinnati is 28th in rushing yards allowed per game this season, something to consider if starting him in DFS.

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins (Bengals) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $7,800

Higgins scored two touchdowns in the team's Week 15 win over the Vikings. Browning will be leaning on him even more as Ja'Marr Chase will not be available for this game due to an injury.

Pittsburgh's defense is aware Higgins will be the WR1, meaning he will get extra attention. Nonetheless, start him in a DFS lineup in this game.

Week 16 Bengals-Steelers FanDuel DFS lineup with Tee Higgins and Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson (Steelers) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $7,800

Johnson enters this AFC North game versus the Bengals with three straight games scoring a touchdown. He has at least five targets in five consecutive games and this shouldn't change with Rudolph at quarterback. George Pickens is his biggest threat, but start Johnson in the lineup.

Tight Ends

Tanner Hudson (Bengals) - DraftKings: $3,600; FanDuel: $5,300

Hudson leads all tight ends on the teams in targets (39) and receptions (33). He has 12 receptions over the last three games with a touchdown. He could face some competition from Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample. Start him in DFS if the money is available.

Pat Freiermuth (Steelers) - DraftKings: $3,800; FanDuel: $5,100

Freiermuth has not scored a touchdown since Week 3 and one game over 50 yards receiving this season. Yet, this could be a game where he finds his groove as Rudolph and the Steelers' offense needs consistency in the air. Unlike Hudson, Freiermuth is the main guy at tight end. Slot him in the position or as a flex in any lineup.