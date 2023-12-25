NFL DFS Lineup: Week 16 Ravens-49ers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. Brock Purdy

Setting the DFS lineup to conclude Week 16 features the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl matchup on MNF. Baltimore (11-3) enters this game on a four-game winning streak after their resounding 23-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. San Francisco (11-3) has won six straight games after taking care of the Arizona Cardinals by a 45-29 score.

There are so many options to go with when it comes to building a lineup. It will come down to salaries set by DraftKings and FanDuel for the players. Let's look at the players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday, Dec. 25

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) - DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $7,700

Lamar Jackson is having a nice string of games with at least one passing touchdown in five consecutive games. Also, he has 10+ carries in three straight starts. Jackson faces a 49ers defense that has allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season. The 2019 league MVP is worth a look in any DFS lineup.

Brock Purdy (49ers) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,800

Brock Purdy is on a bit of a hot streak with four touchdown passes in two of his last three starts. He has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his last five games. Baltimore's pass defense has allowed 14 total passing touchdowns all season. Purdy is a great value starter in a DraftKings lineup and a coin toss with Jackson in FanDuel.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,300

The Ravens running game is hard to decipher despite Edwards being the No.1 running back. He has gone over 70 yards on the ground just once this season and three touchdowns over his last four games. San Francisco's rush defense has been stout, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards. Consider him in any lineup, as he should see the majority of carries.

Week 16 Ravens-49ers FanDuel DFS lineup ft. Gus Edwards and Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) - DraftKings: $9,500; FanDuel: $10,200

Christian McCaffrey is a lock in a DFS lineup with three consecutive games with 130+ total yards from scrimmage. He currently has a seven-game streak with 100+ yards from scrimmage. With six touchdowns (four rushing and two receiving) over the 49ers' last four games, McCaffrey is a threat with the ball in his hand.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,000

Flowers has found the end zone in two of Baltimore's last three games. With 5+ targets over that stretch, the rookie has chemistry with Jackson in the passing game. Start him in the receiver or flex slot in DFS this week based on being involved against the 49ers defense.

Deebo Samuel (49ers) - DraftKings: $7,700; FanDuel: $8,300

Deebo Samuel, with the ball in his hands in any form, has paid dividends for the 49ers. He has a total of eight touchdowns over the last four games, with three rushing and five receiving. Not many defenses have found the answer to stop Samuel, making him a starter in any lineup for this game.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely (Ravens) - DraftKings: $4,200; FanDuel: $5,900

The young tight end has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games with 5+ receptions in three straight matchups. Likely is finding his way into the Ravens offense in an upward direction. In DFS, he is either a flex option or a starter, depending on the salary.

Week 16 Ravens-49ers DraftKings DFS lineup ft. Isaiah Likely

George Kittle (49ers) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,100

George Kittle has three touchdowns over the 49ers' last six games but has over 50 receiving yards in five of those games. The star tight-end might be in store for another 50+ yard receiving game and possibly a touchdown versus Baltimore's defense. Start him this week based on salary availability.

