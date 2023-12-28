NFL DFS Lineup: Week 17 Jets-Browns top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. Joe Flacco

The start of DFS in Week 17 is an AFC matchup as the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns. These two teams last faced off in Week Two last season, as the Jets won by a 31 - 30 score over the Browns.

New York (6-9) picked up a 30 - 28 victory over the Washington Commanders last week at home. Cleveland (10-5) won their Week 16 matchup as they defeated the Houston Texans by a 28-20 score.

Setting a lineup for this game will come down to the salaries given at the wide receiver position. Let's look at the players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday, Dec. 28

New York Jets QB Trevor Siemian

Quarterbacks

Trevor Siemian (Jets) - DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $6,400

Siemian made his first start of the season last week against the Commanders, throwing for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Browns defense has allowed over 200 passing yards just four times this season. Siemian is only an option in DFS if one invests one's salary in other skill positions.

Joe Flacco (Browns) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,100

The Browns passing game has come to life under Joe Flacco who has at least two touchdown passes in all four of his starts. Flacco also recorded 300+ passing yards in three of his four starts, meaning more opportunities to rack up points in any lineup.

However, New York's defense has yet to allow 300 yards passing in a game. Nonetheless, start the Browns signal-caller.

Running Backs

Breece Hall (Jets) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $7,400

Hall has been one of the standouts on a Jets offense that has struggled all season. The Jets star has 100+ yards from scrimmage in two of his last three games, including 191 yards last week. However, Cleveland has not allowed 100 yards rushing in three consecutive games. Hall is still worth a start in any DFS lineup because of his versatility.

Jerome Ford (Browns)- DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,300

The Browns running back has had 10+ carries in two of team's last three games, finding the end zone last week against the Texans. It was his first touchdown in four games. Ford is sharing the backfield with veteran Kareem Hunt but is still the lead back for Cleveland. He is worth a spot in the lineup for this game.

Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,000

Wilson has not scored a touchdown in four straight games but has 33 targets over his last three starts. The issue is New York has 10 passing touchdowns, which is last in the NFL. This has impacted Wilson's numbers but he should find himself in a lineup given the potential for a breakout game.

Amari Cooper (Browns) - DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $7,500

Amari Cooper has been a beneficiary with Flacco under center, with a franchise record of 265 receiving yards last week. He has 22 receptions over his last three games with three touchdowns. Cooper is dealing with a heel injury and is a lock in DFS. He should start in this TNF game.

Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin (Jets) - DraftKings: $3,200; FanDuel: $5,000

Conklin has just one game with 50+ receiving yards over his last five games. The Jets have not targeted the tight ends that much in the 2023 season, with a total of 769 yards, or 25.3 percent of the team's total passing yards. Conklin leads all tight ends on the Jets in yards, targets, and receptions. Start him if help is needed elsewhere.

David Njoku (Browns) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,600

Since Flacco became Cleveland's starting quarterback In Week 13, Njoku had four touchdowns. He had two totals all season before that. The Browns tight end has been a key piece of the passing game, along with Cooper. Njoku is a definite starter in any DFS lineup versus the Jets.