This DFS post will assist you in identifying value QBs to help you earn money on the DraftKings and Fanduel main slates. The most important component of DFS week to week is assembling a team that can be productive at every position. In order to be successful, you have to take some shots on value plays.

The following players are your value plays at the QB position on DraftKings and Fanduel this week.

QB DFS Values

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals

Geno Smith has looked like pre-Seattle Geno in 2023. Smith has averaged 14.2 fantasy ppg and has only finished in the top-10 once this year. Considering he was QB8 overall last year, it's safe to say that Geno has struggled.

It's interesting because this team has seemingly only gotten better on paper, but hasn't paid off. Many fingers are pointing at Smith, and Geno has the next game against the Arizona Cardinals to prove he's still worth his weight in gold.

The Cardinals are the make-or-break matchup for Geno. They have allowed 19.7 fantasy ppg to QBs. The one caveat is the Cards have given up 102 rushing yards and three TDs to opposing QBs.

Geno, on the other hand, averages 2.4 carries a game, with only one red zone carry on the year. He's probably not going to take advantage of the weak spot that the Cards have in the rush defense.

That being said, the Cards put up a fight in just about every game. If the Cards can keep up with the Seahawks on the scoreboard, then Geno should be able to get more opportunities to score, making him relevant in DFS.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love's value this week lies in his matchup against the hapless Denver Broncos. Prior to last Week 5, Love was averaging 22 ppg in fantasy and was showing out. It took a three-interception game for the Raiders to kind of humble Love and officially welcome him into the world of being an NFL starter. Long run, this might be the best way for Love to get kicked in the butt and be able to bounce back with a big performance against a team that's been beaten up.

The Broncos have four interceptions and 14 sacks, and on defense, they have given up the most passing TDs (14). Denver's defense has been rough, and the Packers offense has needed a game to unleash their weapons. This game has the potential to get back into that 20+ points a game realm for Love, while also having the upside of being his best career game. That's why I want to take a shot at him in DFS. If you decide to take my advice, check out our DFS Optimizer for the perfect lineup with Love in it.

Sam Howell

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Sam Howell is a definite steal this week against the Giants at $5,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. There is probably no one better to be called a value. Howell has put up excellent numbers this year in an effort to secure his role as Commanders starter long term. With 1,500 yards, nine TDs, and six interceptions, you can see that Howell lives on the edge.

Howell has the most "money" throws (15) while also having the fifth most interceptable passes (11). The Giants have the third-fewest turnovers (5) and the fewest sacks (5) on defense. Howell has averaged 17.7 fantasy ppg, and the Giants have allowed just under that with 15.7 on average to QBs.

Howell seems like an excellent bang for your buck play this week, with the upside to win you some money in DFS.

