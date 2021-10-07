NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice - October 7 | NFL Week 5

Week 5 begins on Thursday with an NFC West clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and it will be a great game to create a lineup for on FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. You can join a tournament pertaining to Thursday Night Football with a lineup made up of players from the Rams and Seahawks only.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take the field in Thursday Night Football on October 7th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 5's Thursday Night Football

MVP QB Matthew Stafford - $16,000 (FanDuel)/$17,100 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF Highest passer rating on 20+ yard throws this season:🥇 Matthew Stafford - 146.8

🥈 Justin Herbert - 137.5 Highest passer rating on 20+ yard throws this season:🥇 Matthew Stafford - 146.8

🥈 Justin Herbert - 137.5 https://t.co/EobnQgpkQ9

Matthew Stafford is playing like an MVP candidate this season and it shouldn't be surprising. He's been a top-10 quarterback throughout his career with a mediocre supporting cast.

The Rams have a superb offense and he's taking advantage of it. Stafford made some mistakes last week, but the Arizona Cardinals have a top-class defense, while the Seahawks have one of the worst. It will be surprising if Stafford doesn't score more than 25 fantasy football points on Thursday.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$8,400 (DraftKings)

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams’ HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson Jr. will play Sunday against the Cardinals after missing last week’s game with a rib injury. Rams’ HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson Jr. will play Sunday against the Cardinals after missing last week’s game with a rib injury.

Darrell Henderson is healthy and back, at least for the time being. In the three games he has played, he has averaged around 15 fantasy points per game. The Seattle Seahawks have been quite porous in the run game, ranking last in run defense.

Sony Michel may see a few carries, but Henderson will be the featured back on the ground and receiver out of the backfield.

WR Robert Woods - $10,000 (FanDuel)/$7,600 (DraftKings)

Cooper Kupp might be the more popular pick, but head coach Sean McVay has said he wants Robert Woods to be more involved in the passing game. Woods could go into the game as the first read on several plays to make him a productive offense.

Woods had only one game with more than four catches and hasn't had over 65 yards in a game. He is also much cheaper to add to your team and could end up with more targets and touchdowns than Kupp on Thursday.

WR Van Jefferson Jr - $9,500 (FanDuel)/$4,800 (DraftKings)

Blane Dydasco @BlaneDydasco

6 catches on 6 targets for 90 yards and a Touchdown.

@RamsNFL ##RamsHouse #nfl Van Jefferson continues to show growth in year 2.6 catches on 6 targets for 90 yards and a Touchdown. Van Jefferson continues to show growth in year 2.

6 catches on 6 targets for 90 yards and a Touchdown.

@RamsNFL ##RamsHouse #nfl https://t.co/5BUuMqc0RT

The Rams are going up against a poor defense with their high-powered offense, so it's smart to have a lineup full of Rams players. Jefferson is finding success as the third option when Kupp and Woods get stuffed on a route.

Jefferson might even be a more reliable second option than Woods at this point. His best game was last week with 18 fantasy football points and he could have another decent outing on Thursday.

K Jason Myers - $8,500 (FanDuel)/$3,400 (DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks could struggle on offense and Meyers hasn't had a chance to attempt many field goals: 3 in four games and two games with zero attempts. He could have at least 10 points in Week 5.

RB Alex Collins - $3,200 (DraftKings)

Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg Bob Condotta @bcondotta Seahawks list Chris Carson (neck) as questionable and Pete Carroll says they will have to see how he is tomorrow to know if he can play. Seahawks also list Dee Eskridge (concussion) as out and Benson Mayowa (neck) as questionable. Seahawks list Chris Carson (neck) as questionable and Pete Carroll says they will have to see how he is tomorrow to know if he can play. Seahawks also list Dee Eskridge (concussion) as out and Benson Mayowa (neck) as questionable. Alex Collins is a Top 20 RB in Week 5 if Chris Carson is out twitter.com/bcondotta/stat… Alex Collins is a Top 20 RB in Week 5 if Chris Carson is out twitter.com/bcondotta/stat…

Also Read

DraftKings' lineup has an extra spot compared to FanDuel and Alex Collins is enticing enough to be added as the final member of the roster. Chris Carson is questionable for the game, so Collins should get plenty of carries. He played well against the San Francisco 49ers last week and could have his best game of the season in Week 5.

Total Budget: $57,000 of $60,000 FanDuel/ $44,500 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar