NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers odds, picks, line and spread

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye week in the NFL Wild Card playoff round. They will be coming into this weekend's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams well-rested and ready to go. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are both looking to continue their remarkable seasons.

Meanwhile, the Rams are looking to score their second upset win in a row. They beat the Seattle Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Rams defense has been the best unit in the NFL, but they'll have their hands full with the Packers' loaded offense.

Both the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will be locked and loaded for this NFL Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday afternoon. With that being said, here's a preview of this compelling clash that could change the balance of power in the NFL playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers betting odds

The Green Bay Packers are heading into this NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams as (-6.5) point favorites.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers picks

-- Rams HB Cam Akers will look to build off his 100-yard rushing game against the Seattle Seahawks. He'll rush for at least 80 yards.

-- Rams QB Jared Goff will record over 200 yards passing, and he will throw two touchdown passes.

-- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will continue his MVP season by recording at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.

-- Packers WR Davante Adams will catch two touchdown passes against the Rams' impressive secondary.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers key notes

Cam Akers had 131 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 28 attempts against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Jared Goff was still recovering from a thumb injury, but he made an early comeback against the Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend. He will start for the Rams on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers has only thrown one interception in the last six games.

Davante Adams has scored seven receiving touchdowns in the last five games.

The Los Angeles Rams defense ranks in the top five in total yards per game, sacks, and turnover ratio during the 2020 NFL Season.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers key injuries

Los Angeles Rams key injuries:

QB: John Wolford, out (neck)

WR Cooper Kupp, questionable (knee)

OT David Edwards, questionable (ankle)

LB Terrell Lewis, out (ankle)

Green Bay Packers key injuries:

G Simon Stepaniak, injured Reserve (knee)

OT Jared Veldheer, out (COVID-19)

DT Kingsley Keke, doubtful (concussion)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers predictions

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Packers 35, Rams 24

Money Line: Packers (-320), Rams (+260)

Against the Spread: Packers (10-6), Rams (10-7)