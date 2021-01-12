NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Tom Brady vs Drew Brees III, who will move on?

Drew Brees and Tom Brady are on a list with Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to win an NFL Playoff game at the age of 40. This weekend they will meet to see who goes to the NFC Championship game. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will meet Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the third time this year.

Coming into the 2020 NFL Season every NFL fan had two games circled to watch and those two games were Brady vs Brees I & II. Two of the greatest to ever play the quarterback position will give us another show on Sunday Night Football. This game will have a Super Bowl feel to it.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are set for round three in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

New Orleans Saints would win the two meetings during the NFL Season but Tom Brady is a different beast in the NFL Playoffs. It could be the last meeting between the two future Hall-of-Famer's with it being rumored that Brees will retire after this season. Could the third time for Brady and the Buccaneers be the charm?

2020 NFL Season Week 1: Tom Brady vs Drew Brees Round 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

In the first round of this heavyweight battle, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints would throw the first knock out punch. Tom Brady was playing his first game with the Buccaneers and his first game in 20 years not in a Patriots uniform. Miscommunications were huge in this game but the pressure is really what determined the game.

New Orleans Saints had more chemistry heading into Week 1 and it showed. Brady seemed rattled and the nerves of his first start as a Buccaneer got the best of him. Tampa Bay Buccaneers would jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Saints would answer with 17 unanswered points to take a 17-7 lead heading into halftime.

Advertisement

Tom Brady would come out of the locker room and throw a pick six on his first drive in the second half. New Orleans would not look back and would take home the Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23. Lets take a look at how both quarterbacks performed in Week 1.

Tom Brady, TB: 23/36, 239 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Drew Brees, NO: 18/30, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

2020 NFL Season Week 9: Tom Brady vs Drew Brees Round 2

New Orleans Saints would come out strong in the second game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints would come out throwing haymakers and they landed twice in the first quarter. New Orleans would not look back. The Saints would take a 31-0 lead heading into halftime of the Week 9 game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers would weather the storm in the second half holding the Saints scoreless in the third quarter. The Saints would add a touchdown in the fourth and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would add a field goal. Drew Brees would own round 2 of the three round fight between the two veterans with a 38-3 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 9. Lets take a look how round 2 shaped out.

Drew Brees, NO: 26/32, 222 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tom Brady, TB: 22/38, 209 yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Tom Brady vs Drew Brees Round 3

Advertisement

Heading into round 3, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a knockout to win the fight this season. A win against the Saints in the 2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs would knock the New Orleans Saints out of the NFL Playoffs. It would also potentially be the last game of Drew Brees' NFL career.

Both teams looked great in their NFL Wild Card Playoff games over the weekend setting up this huge third meeting. Tom Brady went into Washington and put on another record breaking performance. He became the oldest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass.

Drew Brees put on a remarkable performance against the Chicago Bears. New Orleans Saints are healthy and a healthy Saints team is very dangerous. Coming into the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drew Brees holds a 2-0 round lead over Brady and the Bucs.

Lets take a look how the two veteran quarterbacks matchup:

--Drew Brees (vs Bears): 28/39, 265 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

--Tom Brady (vs Washington): 22/40, 381 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Both Tom Brady and Drew Brees are ready for the third round. They are both locked in and not ready to end their 2021 NFL Playoff run. This is going to be one of the best NFL Playoff games in recent history.

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Who will win Tom Brady vs Drew Brees III

If we were looking at career accomplishments, Tom Brady has the upper hand. If we are looking at the first two meetings then Drew Brees definitely owns the upper hand in this third meeting. On Sunday, we will see a football matchup that may never be repeated. Two 40 year old quarterbacks and two NFL quarterbacks that have broken numerous records and are still playing at a high level.

Advertisement

For the first time in a playoff game next week...



Brady vs Brees. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QA3G29bN88 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 11, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running the football well and Antonio Brown is coming out. Those two factors alone could give the victory to the Buccaneers and Brady. The Saints are at full strength and have shown that they can stop the Bucs offense.

Its tough to say who will win or lose and it is heart breaking that we have to see one of them lose.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction:

The writer is predicting that Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the third meeting against the New Orleans Saints behind Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Brady will throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. Leonard Fournette will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Prediction: Third Round Knockout by Tom Brady. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42, New Orleans Saints 35