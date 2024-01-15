NFL Divisional Round Schedule 2024: AFC and NFC matchups, timings, TV channels and live stream details

The 2023 NFL playoffs' Super Wild Card round got underway on Saturday with the Houston Texans defeating the Cleveland Browns 45-14 and the Kansas City Chiefs winning 26-7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Sunday's postseason action saw the Detroit Lions defeat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at Ford Field and the Green Bay Packers thrash the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The teams that received byes in the wild-card round were the San Francisco 49ers, who claimed the top seed in the NFC, and the Baltimore Ravens, who grabbed the top seed in the AFC. However, they now need to be ready for action when the divisional round begins next week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Saturday-Monday (January 13-15) are the dates of the first round of playoff games. The game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was initially slated for Sunday, was rescheduled for Monday due to a storm of snow so there are now two games on Monday. On Monday night, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the other game, which pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After that Monday night game, the NFL Wild Card round for the 2023–2024 season will come to an end, and the divisional round will take place.

Expand Tweet

When does the 2024 NFL Divisional Round games start?

The NFL postseason's divisional round will begin on Saturday, January 20, and run through Sunday, January 21. The four games of the round will decide who advances to the conference finals on January 28.

The NFL divisional round games that fans may expect to watch are listed below:

NFC

Game 1: No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers vs No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers

Location: Levi's Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 3 seed Detroit Lions vs No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ No. 5 seed Philadelphia Eagles

Location: Ford Field

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Fans should note that the Lions will play either the Buccaneers or Eagles, depending on who wins on Monday night, at Ford Field in the next round.

AFC

Compared to the NFC, the AFC conference's divisional round picture is still a little bit less obvious. Following their victory against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, the Houston Texans will travel to take on either the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens or the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.

The Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the No. 2 seed, or the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens will play each other in the other game. After we find out who wins on Monday between the Steelers and the Bills, the whole picture will become clear.

Game 1: Houston Texans vs TBD

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD vs TBD

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Expand Tweet

How to watch 2024 NFL Divisional Round games on TV and live stream?

The broadcast schedule for the next round of the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs can be seen below.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens/ Kansas City Chiefs – ESPN/ABC/FuboTV (4:30 p.m.)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers – FOX/FuboTV (8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Philadelphia Eagles/Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – NBC/Peacock (3:00 p.m.)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills or Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens – CBS/Paramount+ (6:30 p.m.)