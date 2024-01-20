NFL Divisional Round WRs & TEs DFS Matchups: Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs and more

One of the most difficult parts of playing daily fantasy during the NFL Playoffs is the time it takes to research matchup trends. My goal over the next few weeks is to reduce the amount of homework readers need to make smart lineup choices.

Over the course of two articles each week, I will provide at least one matchup nugget for each team at each of the key fantasy positions for each team left in the playoffs. Each selection will be written from a defensive perspective. In other words, look for the Bills' section for a trend working for or against Travis Kelce this week.

NFL DFS Picks: Ravens (@ HOU)

WR - Except for a Week 18 game against run-heavy Pittsburgh, at least one receiver has earned 10 targets in five straight games against Baltimore. For the season, 13 wideouts recorded at least 10 targets versus the Ravens.

TE - Baltimore finished the regular season in a five-way tie for second in the league for the second-fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends (three).

NFL DFS Picks: Bills (vs. KC)

WR - Including last week's playoff game, Buffalo has yielded only three touchdown catches to receivers since its Week 13 bye.

TE - Buffalo has surrendered three TDs to tight ends this season, two of which came in the same game (Cincinnati, Week 9). The Bills have not permitted one since.

NFL DFS Picks: Chiefs (@ BAL)

WR - Last week, Tyreek Hill became the first receiver to score more than 11 PPR fantasy points versus Kansas City since Week 13.

TE - Hunter Henry (19.6) and Donald Parham (13.3) scored the most PPR fantasy points versus the Chiefs this season. No other tight end topped 11.7 against Kansas City.

NFL DFS Picks: Texans (@ BAL)

WR - Amari Cooper (Week 16) is responsible for the only two touchdowns scored by receivers against Houston in the last five games.

TE - Including last week, the Texans have allowed a league-high 118 catches to tight ends this season. Despite that, they have yielded only one TD to the position since giving up two to Cade Otton in Week 9.

NFL DFS Picks: 49ers (@ GB)

WR - The 49ers surrendered at least 100 yards to a receiver six times during the regular season. However, only two of those instances have occurred since San Francisco traded for DE Chase Young on Oct. 31.

TE - Zach Ertz (six in Week 3), T.J. Hockenson (11 in Week 7) and Trey McBride (10 in Week 15) are the only tight ends to catch more than four passes in a game against San Francisco this season.

NFL DFS Picks: Lions (vs. TB)

WR - Detroit has allowed at least one receiver to score at least 20 fantasy points in all but two games since the team's Week 9 bye. Over the last four contests (including last week's playoff game), the Lions have surrendered individual receiving yardage totals of 141, 227, 192 and 181.

TE - Cole Kmet's 66-yard effort against Detroit in Week 14 was the highest total by any tight end against Detroit all season. Mark Andrews (63 yards in Week 7) was the only tight end who scored versus the Lions and exceeded 12 receiving yards.

NFL DFS Picks: Bucs (@ DET)

WR - Tampa Bay has also allowed at least 90 receiving yards to 12 receivers this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown has at least 90 yards receiving in five straight.

TE - Excluding a game against a woeful Carolina offense in Week 18, Tampa Bay has allowed at least 12.1 fantasy points to a tight end in five straight.

NFL DFS Picks: Packers (@ SF)

WR - Three sets of receiver trios have scored at least 11.3 fantasy points against Green Bay over the last five games.

TE - During the regular season, T.J. Hockenson (six) was the only tight end to catch more than five passes in a game against Green Bay. Only two topped 60 yards receiving. Conversely, George Kittle has secured at least five grabs in a game five times this season and exceeded 60 yards receiving nine times.