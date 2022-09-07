Ranking all 8 NFL divisions worst to first heading into the 2022 season

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season getting underway, every team across the league will be vying to make the playoffs this year. This is easier said than done, of course. It can be made even more difficult depending on which division your team finds itself in.

The NFL division structure hasn’t changed since the Houston Texans became the league’s 32nd franchise in 2002. While some have remained competitive since then, others have become dumpster fires.

Here are the eight NFL divisions ranked from worst to first for the 2022 season.

#8 – AFC South

Despite the Tennessee Titans becoming the number one seed during the 2021 season, the AFC South division they’re in is one of the worst divisions in the NFL.

The division contains the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been the worst team in the NFL for two seasons running. It also includes the Houston Texans, who have fallen off the proverbial cliff in recent years.

The Titans and Indianapolis Colts will battle for supremacy in 2022. While they’re solid franchises, the bottom-feeder Texans and Jaguars drag this group down.

#7 – NFC East

Despite the Dallas Cowboys having some success in recent times and the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018, this division still ranks among the worst in the NFL.

The New York Giants have been terrible for a number of years now. Some argue that won’t change until they move away from quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Washington Commanders could be a threat, but will new QB Carson Wentz be the answer? He’s not lit the league up since the season the Eagles won that Super Bowl. His regression since has been dramatic.

Dallas and Philly will challenge at the top, but the Cowboys have lost plenty of key starters over the offseason, including Amari Cooper and La’El Collins.

#6 – NFC North

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the cream of the crop in the NFC North, despite losing Davante Adams this offseason. They still have a top rushing duo in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, as well. They will likely face the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins for supremacy in the division. The Vikings can rely on stud offensive talents Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson.

What places this division so low are the two other contestants, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Lions have failed to win a playoff game since 1991 which is, by far, the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

While the Chicago Bears and their excellent defense romped to the NFC North crown back in 2018, they have regressed massively since, finishing 6-11 last year. That bettered Detroit, however, who could only muster 3-13-1, and even the Vikings ended 2021 with a losing record.

#5 – NFC South

Tom Brady came out of retirement to return to the NFC South; however, that doesn’t mean it iwll rank high on this list. The Buccaneers are the obvious outliers in this division. They have built a roster that can definitely challenge for the Super Bowl in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints can also lay claim to a division title as they’ve been Brady's kryptonite in recent times. No one, however, knows if Jameis Winston is truly a franchise quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to rebuild after the losses of Matt Ryan through trade and Calvin Ridley through suspension. They will go into 2022 with Marcus Mariota leading the team, despite not starting in the NFL for a couple of years now.

The Carolina Panthers have superstar Christian McCaffrey going along with newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield. Carolina depends heavily on CMC, who just can’t seem to stay healthy. Mayfield should be an upgrade on Sam Darnold, but how much of an upgrade?

#4 – AFC East

Despite the Buffalo Bills, who many have as Super Bowl favorites, being a part of this division, the AFC East only ranks fourth on this list. Along with the Bills are long-time division winners the New England Patriots, but they haven’t won this division without Tom Brady at quarterback, ever.

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa will be hoping for a solid 2022 return, especially after trading for Tyreek Hill, but many still have doubts about Tua’s ability to be a franchise quarterback.

The New York Jets are the final team to make up this division. While Zach Wilson showed some promise during his rookie year, he’ll need to make a serious leap to turn the Jets, who haven’t had a winning season since 2015, around.

#3 – NFC West

The NFC West features the two teams who made it to the NFC Championship in 2021, as well as the team who won the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be there, or there abouts, in the playoffs this year, despite the 49ers now relying on sophomore quarterback Trey Lance.

The Arizona Cardinals started the 2021 NFL season 7-0, but crumbled toward the end of the year as Kyler Murray’s form fell off a cliff. They will begin 2022 without the suspended wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins but expect them to still be competitive.

It’s likely the Seattle Seahawks will prop this division up after they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They now have the choice of Geno Smith or Drew Lock to start for them in 2022.

#2 – AFC North

The 2021 AFC winners, the Cincinnati Bengals, look to have only improved in the offseason as Joe Burrow looks to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

They will challenge Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who were desperately unlucky with injuries in 2021, but are always a threat in the NFL when healthy.

T.J. Watt will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who despite having Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, last had a losing season all the way back in 2003.

The Cleveland Browns will have to do without quarterback Deshaun Watson for much of 2022, but still have an excellent roster featuring Amari Cooper and arguably the best defensive end in football, Myles Garrett.

#1 – AFC West

The strongest division in the NFL for 2022 has to be the AFC West. Four of the best quarterbacks in football compete in this division in Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert and now Russell Wilson.

Like superstar QBs, other talents include Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, Davante Adams of the Raiders, Joey Bosa of the Chargers and Justin Simmons of the Broncos.

There are superstars across all teams in this division. It’s genuinely difficult to predict a winner, making it, by far, the best and toughest division in the NFL for 2022.

