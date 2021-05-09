NFL: Does Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan get the respect he deserves? 

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan has become one of the most polarizing players in the National Football League.

The veteran QB, who will turn thirty-six on May 17th, is still considered as a top-ten NFL quarterback by some NFL insiders. However, others - including many Atlanta Falcons fans - believe he’s a washed-up play-caller who needs to retire.

As the 2021 NFL season fast approaches, let’s take a look at Matty Ice’s NFL career and decide whether the Atlanta Falcons quarterback gets the respect he deserves.

Hall of Fame QB?

The six-foot-four, 228-pounds quarterback was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft.

When you start crunching Matt Ryan's career numbers, it’s very easy to see why he will one day be in the NFL Hall of Fame.

The 35-year-old has played 13 seasons in the NFL, all for the Falcons. The veteran quarterback has thrown for over 4,000 yards in the last 10 seasons. He hasn't thrown less than 20 touchdowns in a season since his rookie year in 2008.

The play-caller's best season was in 2016 when he won the NFL MVP award, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and First-team All-Pro. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately for Matt Ryan, the 2016 season is remembered for the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl LI meltdown against the New England Patriots. The Falcons led 28-3 midway through the third quarter only to lose 34-28 in overtime. Matt Ryan had a 144.1 passing rating in the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan have struggled to recover from their crushing Super Bowl defeat, recording losing seasons over the past three years.

What does Matt Ryan have left in the tank?

The 2021 NFL season will be Matt Ryan’s 14th in the league. All eyes will be on the QB to see if he still has what it takes to lift the Atlanta Falcons from their 4-12 2020 season record.

The Falcons drafted rookie tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall in this year’s draft to give Ryan another weapon on offense. Adding Pitts alongside star wide receiver Julio Jones should help boost the team's offensive output.

If Ryan can’t rediscover his magic of past winning seasons, then this could be his final season in Atlanta.

Whatever happens this season, Matt Ryan has had a Hall of Fame NFL career and has earned the respect of not only Falcons fans but all NFL teams and supporters.

NFL records

Players with at least 55k pass yds and 300 pass TD in their first 13 seasons in NFL history:



Matt Ryan



END OF LIST. #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/9Ch16ehi4S — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 7, 2021

Most consecutive NFL games with at least 200 passing yards (64 games)

Most regular-season wins by a quarterback in his first five seasons (56 - tied with Russell Wilson)

Most passing yards in the first 10 years in NFL history (41,796)

Most passing yards in first 11 years in NFL history (46,720)

Most passing yards in first 12 years in NFL history (51,186)

Only player with at least 55,000 passing yards and 300 passing TDs in first 13 seasons in NFL history

NFL Career Stats

Games - 205

Yards - 55,767

Average - 7.5 yards

TDs - 347

Interceptions - 158

QBR - 94.5