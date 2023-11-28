NFL DPOY race: Where Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland stand in Week 13

Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons were expected to feature in the race for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, so it's not surprising to see they're still among the favorites entering Week 13. However, a 2022 fifth-round pick emerged out of nowhere to help the Dallas Cowboys on their playoff push, and is now one of the favorites as well.

With six weeks to go, the DPOY race is heating up to be very close. There's no distinct favorite in 2023 - but a handful of players are still on the hunt.

Let's analyze the fight for the NFL's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award - but first, the current odds entering Week 13:

Myles Garrett is still Vegas' favorite for 2023 DPOY award

With +150, the Cleveland Browns superstar is just above Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons in the current odds. Neither of them leads the league in sacks currently - that honor belongs to Danielle Hunter and T. J. Watt, both with 13.5 sacks -, but the impact they have in each game is loud and clear.

There's an argument to be made that Garrett is the player with the most impact in games - and that's a big statement if you consider that Aaron Donald is still active. With his combination of power, speed and athleticism, he demands double blocks constantly.

Conversely, Parsons' transition to a full-time EDGE defender has been excellent. He currently has 11.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, close to Garrett's numbers as well (13 sacks, 23 quarterback hits), which can only show how he has transformed himself into an elite player.

The third favorite is Watt, who bagged himself the award in 2021 but struggled with injuries the previous year. He's in the same elite category such as Garrett and Parsons, and is the league leader in sacks. His name can't be discarded as well.

But the biggest surprise in the list has to be the cornerback with the fourth-highest odds. DaRon Bland rose to stardom following Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury, and he has delivered massively: he amassed some incredible five pick-6 this season already, which is the NFL record. Getting number five on Thanksgiving against a division rival certainly felt great.