NFL Draft 2021: 3 best fits for Florida State DT Marvin Wilson

There's a lot for NFL teams to like about Marvin Wilson.

The 6' 5", 304-pound defensive tackle joined Florida State as a highly-regarded prospect, and he blossomed during his sophomore season in 2018, totaling 42 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

What does Florida State DT Marvin Wilson think his biggest strength is?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yMHQdcQGmh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 23, 2021

He battled injury later in his college career but still put together strong performances, which earned him First-Team All-ACC honors as a junior and Second-Team honors as a senior. Marvin Wilson was also named a Third-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Humbleness has brought me this far... it’ll guide me to were I desire to be 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Vxv6cQ8LON — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) March 23, 2021

He might be a bit on the lighter side for NFL defensive tackles, but Marvin Wilson's natural talent and experience playing for one of college football's most storied programs are sure to work in his favor.

On that note, let's have a look at three NFL teams where Marvin Wilson could be a good fit.

#1 Marvin Wilson NFL Fits | Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers' famed defenses of old were aptly known for their toughness and strength, so Marvin Wilson could help bring that back to Steel Town.

Pittsburgh needs help in their interior defensive line, so Marvin Wilson could be on the team's radar. His natural ability mixed with the coaching of Mike Tomlin and the stability of the storied franchise would make for a nice pairing between Marvin Wilson and the Steelers.

Before long, Wilson could be building his own legacy where so many great defenders did before him.

#2 Marvin Wilson NFL Fits | Tennessee Titans

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is known for his hard-nosed, aggressive style, so drafting a scrappy defensive lineman early could surely fit the bill.

Moreover, the Titans had immense success with longtime defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who is currently a free agent. So Marvin Wilson could be viewed as the second-coming of Casey, though he is four inches taller.

Advertisement

Seeing the franchise draft, another tough defensive tackle would likely bring smiles to the faces of Titans fans who watched Casey's career in Tennessee, which should be another positive for selecting Wilson.

#3 Marvin Wilson NFL Fits | Seattle Seahawks

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

There are few NFL franchises more attractive in terms of stability than the Seattle Seahawks.

If Wilson lands there, he will get to play for proven winner Pete Carroll and a team that has had much defensive success in the past decade. The Seahawks need to beef up their defensive line, so Wilson could benefit them as much as they would benefit him.

Past Seattle defenses were built on the strength of their secondaries, but Wilson could help usher in a more physical, front-based era for the Seahawks' defensive unit.