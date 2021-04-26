NFL Draft 2021: 3 teams that should target Mac Jones

Alabama’s national championship-winning quarterback Mac Jones is one of the most polarizing players in this year’s NFL Draft.

The 6ft 3, 217 pounds playmaker led Alabama to the highest-ranked offense in college football with a perfect 13-0 record.

However, NFL pundits are mixed on his pro-league potential, with some questioning his arm strength and physical attributes.

He is projected to go into the top 10 of the draft, but which franchise will pull the trigger on the national champion quarterback. Here are three teams that should target Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#3 Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Ever since Peyton Manning walked off into the sunset after winning Superbowl 50, the Denver Broncos have been searching for a quarterback.

Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxon Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskell and Brett Rypien have all started at quarterback for the Broncos in the years after Manning’s retirement.

The president of Football Operations, John Elway, has failed in drafting the Bronco’s next great starting quarterback. Denver has the number 9 pick in this year’s draft and they are in desperate need of a star quarterback.

If Mac Jones falls to them at nine they should have no hesitation in picking him. Jones is a proven winner and would provide Bronco fans with renewed hope of a return to the glory years of the past.

Advertisement

#2 New England Patriots

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

The six-time Superbowl champions have their highest draft pick since 2008. The Patriots struggled last season after their legendary franchise quarterback Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They signed former MVP quarterback Cam Newton but staggered to a 7-9 record in the 2020/21 season. It was their first losing season since 2000. So now is the time for the Patriots to draft a quarterback.

Advertisement

The Patriots have the 15th pick in the draft and would probably need to move up to get Mac Jones. The Crimson Tide star seems like a perfect fit for Josh McDaniels' pocket passing offense.

The Cam Newton experiment failed last season and it’s unlikely Bill Belichick will want to head into another season with Cam as his first option. Mac Jones would make a great long-term replacement for Tom Brady in New England.

#1 San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers moved up ten places in this year’s draft from number 12 to 2, after a massive trade in March. This is a sure-fire sign that they are going to draft a quarterback. After another injury-plagued Jimmy Garappolo season, it looks like the 49ers are ready to move on.

Many NFL insiders expected the 49ers to draft Ohio States’ Justin Fields, however, it seems that the San Francisco franchise has its eyes on another QB.

Advertisement

It’s been rumored that 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan wants to draft Mac Jones. He attended Jones’ second pro workout and must have liked what he saw as an Alabama star.

The 49ers may start Garappolo this season and let Jones develop on the sidelines. There is also the possibility that Jimmy G may be traded and Jones could start immediately.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021