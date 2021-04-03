2021 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

As the NFL Draft fast approaches, it speaks volumes of the quality level of the film Ja'Marr Chase put up in 2019 that it still has him as a consensus top 10 pick.

2021 NFL draft prospect Ja’Marr Chase profile;

-- Height: 6’0 3/8"

-- Weight: 201 pounds

-- Position: Wide Receiver

-- School: LSU

The NFL Draft is soon approaching and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase is pushing Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the consensus wide receive #1 for the upcoming NFL Draft. What Is Ja’Marr Chase case to be the first wide receiver off the board? Is Chase being underrated or overrated by scouts?

NFL Draft prospect profile: Ja’Marr Chase Strengths

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Ja’Marr Chase was a key member/contributor of that 2019 LSU team that set multiple offensive records. A super talented, natural hard worker coming from a winning program without any off-field issues, Chase has already hit on many of the intangibles. On the field, Chase is a true #1 capable of being a passing offense centre point. Ja’Marr Chase is a true playmaker who gets it done all over the field in a variety of ways. Chase is a polished route runner who is a threat to score every time the ball gets in his hands, defenses have to show him extra attention or risk getting burnt. Going into the NFL Draft, Bama wideout DeVonta Smith received the majority of the plaudits due to a Heismann-winning season, but the very season before it was Chase who arguably had the greatest individual receiving season in NCAA history. Chase took the COVID year off but is still worth a top-10 overall selection. In 2019 Chase averaged 21.2 yards per reception over 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He does not have a weakness, he is a great deep-field threat, has great YAC (Yards After Catch) ability and has a nose for the end zone. Ja’Marr Chase is the type of wide receiver your franchise QB loves and targets 10 times a game.

NFL Draft prospect profile; Ja’Marr Chase Weaknesses

SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU

Going into the 2021 NFL Draft Ja’Marr Chase resume is almost spotless: to criticize Chase's game is to be a serial nitpicker. Chase isn’t a jumbo receiver but still has respectable size, Chase will definitely be rusty after taking a whole year of football off his body but at least he has fewer hits on his body coming into this NFL Draft and finally the fact that he did take a gap year has many bringing up character concerns but many will also overlook this. Apart from these few negatives, Chase is as polished as they come.

NFL Draft Prospect profile: Ja’Marr Chase Career at LSU

Ja’Marr Chase at his Pro Day 👀

Vertical: 41”

Broad Jump: 11’



DK Metcalf at the combine:

Vertical: 40.5”

Broad jump: 11'2"



Julio Jones:

Vertical: 40.5"

Broacd: 11'3" pic.twitter.com/Obu66oLfrx — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

Ja’Marr Chase spent two years at LSU before opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Chase's college career will be defined by his dominant 2019 season; Chase was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is the award handed out to the best receiver in college football. He was also unanimously recognized as an All-American.

His best season at LSU was his 2nd seasons at LSU where he won a college national championship for one of the most explosive offenses in college history.

NFL Draft prospect profile; Final thoughts

Ja’Marr Chase is an extremely talented receiver who will work wherever he lands due to his polished and refined skill set. Chase has #1 receiver potential with a perennial All-Pro ceiling.