NFL Draft 2021: Top 10 safeties at this year's draft

In the NFL, the man at safety has one of the most important and least heralded roles on the football field. It's his job to make sure no offensive players break free on the ground for big yardage, make catches deep, or, worse still, score a TD right down the middle.

The safety is generally the last line of defense; a guy who simply can't afford to miss a tackle. In that sense, it's a cruel position: if a safety makes a mistake, he expects it to show up on tape.

The premier safeties in the business tend to be athletically gifted: strong, fast, and physical enough to win contested catches. Real fan favorites at that position tend to be big hitters, too; guys capable of making game-changing plays both in coverage and on pass rush duties.

Long and short of it is that having an elite NFL safety can take your franchise to the next level. If you don't believe me, just ask Pete Carroll.

Consequently, with so many top safety talents getting set to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 -- but perhaps not so many standout superstars -- there is sure to be a lot of competition among the NFL's 32 franchise teams for the signatures of the very best.

1.Richie Grant, UCF

Richie Grant has been a top performer for UCF in each of the three seasons he's starred in, tallying up ten interceptions and seven forced fumbles. The big-tackling, six-footer also earned himself First Team All-AAC honors in each of those seasons, which might have something to do with the fact he only allowed three TD passes in his zone throughout his entire college career.

2. Trevon Moehrig, TCU

He was voted the best DB in college football in 2020.@TCUFootball safety Trevon Moehrig is ready to take his talents to the next level. 📈 (via @chad_reuter) pic.twitter.com/KT8PCU67Xf — NFL (@NFL) April 14, 2021

A free safety, Trevon Moehrig was one of the most highly-regarded defensive backs in college football in 2019 & 2020, attracting interest from a host of NFL teams.

In his career at TCU, Moehrig tallied 26 PDs and six interceptions in 22 games, subsequently winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2020.

At 6"1, Moehrig is tall for safety and uses his size to his advantage, making big hits and forcing receivers into errors at the point of the catch. That's because the TCU man has earned himself a reputation as being a ballhawk, and there aren't many franchise teams who can't find room for one of those on the roster!

3. Jevon Holland, Oregon

Oregon Ducks *SAFETY* Jevon Holland 2021 NFL Draft Profile



✅Explosive

✅Athletic

✅Terrific Ball Skills

✅Run + Screen Stopper



Everything you need to know about one of the draft's top safety prospects 🔽https://t.co/2JSZ68jGKK — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 7, 2021

Jevon Holland, a four-star recruit out of Oregon, is a safety that's been turning a few heads during the build-up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The DraftNetwork writes of Holland:

"Jevon Holland aligned at safety for the Ducks defense. He shows excellent versatility and football intelligence to align in multiple places in the secondary. He demonstrates good leadership and communication on the back end and easily adjusts with motion. He is an excellent athlete with loose hips, agility, and body control while in coverage. When aligned in the slot, he demonstrates the coverage upside to allow the coordinator the flexibility to make different calls. As a result, he demonstrates the skill set that will allow the defense to stay in base against 11-personnel. He has tremendous versatility and the ball skills to make him an elite prospect at the position."

