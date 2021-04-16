NFL Draft 2021: Which team will draft TE Kyle Pitts?

The 2021 NFL Draft is now just two weeks away, and is scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio from April 29 - May 1.

One of the most highly-rated prospects at this year's event is the much-fancied Florida Gators' tight end Kyle Pitts, who heads into the draft off the back of a superb college career.

In 2019, Pitts amassed 649-yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2020, his productivity continued to surge: Pitts caught for 770-yards and, perhaps more importantly, proved to be lethal in the Red Zone, dropping not a single pass as he notched up 12 TDs.

Pitts was also given a 90.0 overall grade by PFF, the highest grade given to any college player.

Kyle Pitts never dropped a pass in the redzone at Florida (31 targets) pic.twitter.com/LsCQTWJBkv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 12, 2021

With stats like those just mentioned, it's hardly a surprise that most analysts project Pitts to go off the board early in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft; indeed, most fans' Mock Draft Boards have the Florida man going in the top ten, as well.

So just what is so special about the Gators' free-scoring tight end?

Take a look at his draft profile

Draft Profile: Kyle Pitts

Tight ends don't ordinarily get picked as high as Kyle Pitts is projected.



But Kyle Pitts is no ordinary tight end. pic.twitter.com/uoGhwLAcOR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 12, 2021

Class: Junior

Height: 1.98 m

Weight: 111 kg

Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA

Pitts is often talked of as being one of the best 'receivers in this year's draft class; not just in the TE position, but at WR, too; the Philadelphia native projects as a top talent in both positions.

Because of his versatility, height, and explosive pace, in Florida, Pitts was effectively an “F” tight end and fulfilled multiple functions in both the Gators' running and passing schemes.

Combining the strength of a TE with the speed of a receiver, it's easy to compare young prospect Pitts with the Las Vegas Raider, Darren Waller, which is lofty praise indeed, given Waller's remarkable 2020 campaign in Vegas.

On Pitts, the DraftNetwork writes:

"As a former quarterback, Kyle Pitts’ journey to tight end started one day at summer football camp while at Temple. Moved to tight end in an experimental role, his future remained there following that day. At Florida, he became a focal point of the team’s offense. From multiple platforms he proved to be a dominant option in the passing game as well as a serviceable threat as a run blocker. At 6-foot-6, he plays just as big as his size indicates. More in the role of a big receiver, Pitts can align outside, in the slot, or place his hand in the dirt in-line. As an F tight end, his combination of size, athleticism, and hands makes him a multi-level threat for creative offensive coordinators. As a run blocker, he’s sustainable and willing as a one-on-one blocker, but also isn’t afraid to get his face dirty in the box, either. Pitts will need to go to a team that can use him in creative ways with an outside-the-box thinker orchestrating the offense that allows his assets to shine."

Which team will draft Kyle Pitts at the 2021 NFL Draft?

Highest-graded player in 2020



🐊 Kyle Pitts - 96.2pic.twitter.com/5bbrBMXF5x — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 13, 2021

It's hard to predict anything in this life. But, via the not-so-scientific method of process of elimination, let's try to narrow down the team most likely to select Kyle Pitts.

Updated odds for the 49ers' 3rd overall pick (via @DKSportsbook)

1. Justin Fields (-121)

2. Mac Jones (+100)

3. Trey Lance (+300)



Will San Francisco draft Fields? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSUTEftQO5 — PFF (@PFF) April 15, 2021

Of the teams picking in the top ten at the 2021 NFL Draft, only three are nailed on to take a QB: The Jaguars (Pick No.1); the Jets (No.2), and the 49ers (No.3), so we can rule these teams out of the Pitts' discussion.

After that, many expect the Broncos to pluck for a new signal-caller at No.9, too. Plus, even if they don't, Denver already has Noah Fant in the TE position, so it's unlikely they take Pitts at No.9.

An absolute need to keep sophomore QB Joe Burrow fit should necessitate that the Bengals take an offensive lineman with their No.5 overall pick. Filling any other position on the depth chart would be a very bad idea given the constant pressure Burrow encountered behind the line last year before he was at least predictably injured. Cincinnati needs to do a better job of protecting their QB moving forward, and Oregon's OT Penei Sewell is expected to be the man for the job.

Besides which, Burrow's old TE at LSU, Thaddeus Moss, just signed with Cincinnati too, so let's rule the Bengals out at this point.

Former #LSU TE Thaddeus Moss will be reuniting with Joe Burrow after he was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday:https://t.co/ucq4LE5hNi pic.twitter.com/ZaxhMkhKbE — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) April 12, 2021

The Dolphins are in a similar situation to the Bengals: they need to upgrade their offensive line as a priority in the draft. Plus, TE Mike Gesicki enjoyed himself a breakout campaign in 2020. Pitts to the Dolphins doesn't make much sense.

Same story with the Lions, too: TJ Hockenson is a beast at TE in Detroit. Plus, after letting Kenny Gollday go to the Giants, the Lions need a new wide-reciever.

There is also the added mystery surrounding what the Atlanta Falcons intend to do with their No.4 overall pick...

With Matt Ryan still launching balls into orbit, racking up big yardage, and looking forward to the return of a fit-again Julio Jones come autumn, the Falcons don't really need a new QB at this point. Furthermore, in Hayden Hurst, Atlanta already has a very dependable tight end; it's not a position of need for coach Arthur Smith. It's unlikely Pitts will end up in Atlanta.

The #Falcons have agreed to terms with WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, source says. The four-time All-Pro selection officially headed to Atlanta. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2021

With this in mind, the team most likely to select Kyle Pitts in the 2021 NFL Draft is: the Carolina Panthers.

It's unlikely the Panthers, a team that just coughed up three draft picks to poach QB Sam Darnold from the Jets, will draft a QB at No.8. The Panthers have the No.8 pick and have a huge need for a new TE.

Pitts to Carolina at No.8 would be my bet.

Two other predictions for Pitts

Dallas Cowboys with Pick No.10 (even though the whole world knows they should take a defensive talent) The Pick-rich Jacksonville Jaguars trade back up to the top 10 and take Pitts off the board; perhaps pick No.4 (via Falcons) if they can keep Belichick at bay!