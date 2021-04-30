NFL Draft 2021: With the 13th pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Rashawn Slater has a lot of experience when it comes to going up against NFL talent on the defensive side. Slater went one-on-one with Chase Young and Nick Bosa at Northwestern. It was said that he could've been drafted sooner in the draft, but falling to the Chargers may be the best fit for him.

Los Angeles drops back and throws the football a lot and that plays to Rashawn Slater's strength. He's a Week 1 starter and Slater is eager to get to work. The Chargers have put their franchise quarterback in great hands with drafting Rashawn Slater.

How will Rashawn Slater help the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie season?

One thing that stands out about Rashawn Slater is that he's a massive human being. Slater is the second-best offensive tackle in the draft. Justin Herbert should be excited to have Slater upfront protecting him.

Justin Herbert’s new best friend is Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater Jr., who can play four different offensive line positions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Rashawn Slater is bringing athleticism, physicality, and versitality to the Chargers offensive line in 2021. Slater can block both speed and power rushers, which he will face a lot of during his rookie season. The Chargers also receive an offensive lineman that can be moved to guard if needed.

The Chargers are starting their 2021 NFL Draft off on the right foot by selecting Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. It's going to be a great season for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.

Prediction for Rashawn Slater's Rookie Season

Rashawn Slater will most likely start his NFL career off on the inside of the Chargers offensive line. One of the biggest knocks on Slater is the length of his arm, which could limit him early in his career. That's why the Chargers will benefit from moving him inside before starting him at tackle.

The #Chargers stick and pick and take Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater, the top OL available, at No 13. A franchise left tackle. Very clean and very high-ceiling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Either way, Rashawn Slater will play a lot of snaps in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers. During his interview, when asked if he's ready to protect Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater said 'definitely' with a wry smile.

Slater is a Pro Bowl offensive lineman. It may not be in his first year but in year two or three Slater will be a Pro Bowl selection. We can almost guarantee that Slater will slim down and build back up with muscle. The Los Angeles Chargers have hit the jackpot with Rashawn Slater.