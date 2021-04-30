NFL Draft 2021: With the 22nd pick, the Tennessee Titans select Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Caleb Farley fell to the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This was something that was expected since the cornerback has had two back surgeries. Teams have been questioning his ability to stay healthy.

Farley is extremely talented and was one of the top-ranked cornerback prospects. He hasn't been able to perform in pre-draft workouts and will also reportedly not be ready until training camp.

The Tennessee Titans took a huge gamble but Caleb Farley is worth the risk. Tennessee wasn't going to get the same amount of talent at the cornerback position with any other player.

How will Caleb Farley help the Tennessee Titans during his rookie season?

2021 NFL Draft

Caleb Farley may not see action during his rookie season because of a back injury. Tennessee may allow him to fully recover from his injuries. The Titans are sitting in a good position with Farley.

Titans used the No. 22 overall pick on Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, who has top-10 talent but back surgeries that worried some teams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

If he comes back 100% healthy and plays at the level that he did in his time at Virginia Tech, the Tennessee Titans will have a top cornerback on their team. This is a huge gamble but it could pay off. Due to the shortened season and players opting out, it's been an uphill battle to evaluate this year's draft prospects.

Farley was one of those players that opted out of the 2020 college football season because of COVID-19.

Predictions for Caleb Farley's Rookie Season

Virginia Tech v Miami

The prediction for Caleb Farley's rookie season is that he will see little to no playing time. Tennessee knows what they have in Farley and wants to play this extremely safe and not rush him to return. Farley's back injury could end his career before it even starts if the Tennessee Titans aren't careful.

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech's first team All-ACC CB, is Nashville-bound with the Titans' 22nd pick ⚔️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WlNJZdthC6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

Caleb Farley will likely be a starter during his second year with the Titans. If the Titans sit him out of the 2021-2022 NFL season and bring him back in the 2022 season, he will be more impactful. Titans fans may be scratching their heads when they hear about the selection, but they have to realize how talented Caleb Farley is and why he is worth the wait.

Farley has the ability to be a top corner in the NFL when he's fully healthy. The big question that Tennessee needs to ask themselves is, how important is Caleb Farley to their defense during his rookie season? This is something that will be monitored throughout his recovery process.