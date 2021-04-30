NFL Draft 2021: With the tenth pick, the Philadelphia Eagles select DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Dallas Cowboys have traded their tenth overall pick to division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who selected Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the pick.

The Heisman Trophy winner is Mel Kiper Jr.'s top wide receiver in the draft and has been among the top three in all pre-draft wide receiver rankings. Smith will reunite with his former teammate in Alabama, Jalen Hurts.

DeVonta Smith brought home the Heisman Trophy in his final season at the University of Alabama. He's won almost every award that a college player could win. Philadelphia made a great decision to move up into the top ten to select DeVonta Smith.

How will DeVonta Smith help the Philadelphia Eagles in his rookie season?

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

DeVonta Smith will head into the 2021-2022 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder after falling to the tenth overall pick. Smith has a lot to prove in his rookie season. He must prove that his size is not an issue and that he can last a full season without getting injured.

Philly trades up to get the Heisman winner 🏆



The Eagles select Bama star DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick in the #NFLDraft @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/YjUwkqkzNt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2021

Perhaps the most exciting aspect about DeVonta Smith heading to Philadelphia is his chemistry with Jalen Hurts. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts are the third college quarterback-wide receiver duo to be matched up again in the NFL.

DeVonta Smith has a reliable pair of hands and possesses the ability to make big plays. He catches almost everything that comes his way. Alabama wouldn't have won the national championship without DeVonta Smith on their roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a star wide receiver that has a lot of room for growth when it comes to his frame. The Eagles will add size to the frame of the Heisman Trophy winner. Philadelphia will utilize Smith in multiple ways and he will turn into a true number one for Jalen Hurts.

Predictions for DeVonta Smith's Rookie Season

DeVonta Smith will have a good rookie season. He may get off to a slow start until he adds more muscle. Smith will come on strong late for the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Smith will start Week 1 for the Philadelphia Eagles. He said during his interview after being drafted that he's ready to get to work with Jalen Hurts. It'll be interesting to see how the Eagles run their offense during the 2021-2022 NFL Season.